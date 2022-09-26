Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans
After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.
guitar.com
New Fender American Vintage Series II coming soon?
Update (1:00pm, 27/9): Certain images in this article have been removed at the request of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. An all-new Fender American Vintage Series is rumoured to be arriving soon, according to online reports of listings that have popped up on various dealer sites around the world. As spotted...
CARS・
[Update: Lightning deal for $72] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
[Update September 19, 2022: Amazon currently has the Wireless CarPlay adaptor as a Lightning deal for $72! Deal ends around 7 p.m. ET.]. Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
The Verge
Ring’s new Spotlight Cam Pro mashes its most advanced features into a wireless design
Ring’s got a new top-of-the-line “Pro” security camera that packs all of the company’s advanced features into a more versatile design, complete with wire-free options for the first time. The Spotlight Cam Pro adds radar-powered 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View in a new design that can be powered by battery, a solar panel, and, of course, the good ol’ plug-in option. You can preorder the new Spotlight Cam Pro today: the battery and plug-in power options are $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model is $249.99.
IN THIS ARTICLE
guitar.com
Cause & Effects: Are boutique pedal collaborations fun, or should premium brands stay in their lane?
For me one of the best things to come out of the closeness of the pedal market is the rising number of collaborations you see between brands. These seem to manifest in interesting ways with some between small indie brands and some between massive brands. A recent trend has seen...
CARS・
guitar.com
Blackstar’s 100-watt AMPED 1 turns any pedalboard into a giggable rig
Blackstar has introduced the AMPED 1, a pedal-sized amplifier that can kick out 100 watts of power, and features Blackstar’s CabRig IR software, and a huge range of power amp response modes. The AMPED 1 can be used like a traditional amp head, running into any 8 or 16...
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless headphones are premium AirPods Max and Sony rivals
B&W's new noise-cancellers take inspiration from the firm's 700 Series of speakers to offer a new sonic profile.
guitar.com
Electro-Harmonix String9 String Ensemble review: A whole orchestra, plus a vanload of retro synths, in one box
There’s no such thing as too many effects pedals, but if we listed every stompbox in the current Electro-Harmonix range it would probably be longer than this review. Don’t these people ever rest?. The EHX of today is a two-headed monster, with old-school analogue tone machines still going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Creative’s Katana V2X PC soundbar promises the same sound in a smaller footprint
Creative Lab’s has announced a new PC soundbar in its lineup: the Sound Blaster Katana V2X. This is the follow-up to Creative’s very popular Katana V2, which remains one of the best soundbars for PC you can buy right now. The Sound Blaster Katana V2X is still a...
TechCrunch
Amazon debuts new Echo devices, including Echo Studio with spatial audio
The Echo Studio — which now comes in a new color, Glacier White — isn’t getting hardware-level improvements. Instead, an over-the-air upgrade will bring spatial audio processing technology that builds on Amazon’s 3D audio to existing Echo Studio devices, designed to offer greater “width” and clarity than standard stereo audio. (Spatial audio is a feature of the Amazon Music Unlimited service, which costs $8.99 a month.) The smart speaker’s frequency range extension tech, another new addition via forthcoming new software, ostensibly delivers better playback performance by improving the mid-range clarity and deepening the bass.
Digital Trends
Bang & Olufsen’s latest soundbar costs a fortune, but it might be the last one you ever own
Danish audio icon, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), isn’t a company known for its half-measures either in the design of its products, or the prices it asks for them. That couldn’t be more true than on the company’s latest speaker, the Beosound Theatre, an incredibly ambitious 7.1.4-channel, 12-driver Dolby Atmos soundbar that starts at $6,890 and climbs rapidly from there. B&O says it took its design inspiration for the Theater from sailboats, saying that the Beosound Theatre’s keel-like design makes it “appear as if it is resting on an aluminum blade, floating in the air as one fluid form.”
geekwire.com
Amazon’s new Halo Rise bedside device tracks sleep with radar sensor, low-power radio signals
Amazon unveiled a new bedside sleep-tracking device, Halo Rise, expanding its lineup of consumer health devices beyond wristbands for the first time. Announced this morning at the company’s fall Echo and Alexa product event, it’s the latest example of Amazon testing the willingness of customers to trust its privacy promises in the interest of improving their health.
notebookcheck.net
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector launches as cheaper model with 3LCD technology
The Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector is a new gadget from the brand. The device is similar to the recently released but more expensive CO-FH02. Both products have a 3,000 lumens light source, expected to last for up to 12,000 hours, and advanced 3LCD technology to display 100% of the RGB color signal.
LG is about to light up your smart home in a way you haven't thought of before
One of Germany's oldest industrial exhibitions, IFA, is making a comeback of sorts this year after the 2021 edition was mostly canceled due to pandemic-related uncertainties. We've already come across a host of new announcements from the show that we care about, but it's also host to some unique product announcements that we wouldn't usually cover. Take that as your sign, then: South Korea's LG has unveiled its new MoodUP refrigerator series featuring user-controlled, door-mounted LED panels.
Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears
No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
Best JBL headphones: earbuds, on-ears, true wireless and more
If you're looking for a new pair of cans in 2022, you could do a lot worse than JBL headphones. Here are the brand's best....
Best Bose speakers 2022: portable, multi-room, wireless
Whether you want a portable Bluetooth speaker for the beach or a multi-room system, Bose's speaker range will oblige.
guitar.com
“Phoning it in would be very embarrassing”: Wade MacNeil on the Alexisonfire comeback album, Otherness
If you see someone you haven’t seen for a while, there’s usually a grace period that follows – it’s fun and novel again, and it can be easy to overlook the fact that said someone mean or humourless or conceited or whatever. Over the years, this phenomenon has been particularly kind to bands toting half-baked reunion records around with them.
PC Magazine
Cherry DW 9100 Slim Review
The Cherry DW 9100 Slim is a high-functioning, minimalist keyboard-and-mouse set perfect for general use, especially in a home office. At $99, it's reasonably priced for a stylish, reliable, wireless keyboard with great keys. Plus, it comes with a matching wireless mouse that uses the same USB receiver, saving you a USB port. This keyboard offers some creature comforts that make it enjoyable to use for the long haul: a long-lasting charge via a USB-C cable, AES-128 encryption for security, a full number pad, and quiet, low-profile keys. It's an upgrade from the Cherry Stream Wireless Keyboard, our Editors' Choice pick for budget wireless keyboards, which only comes in black, has a more basic design, and uses removable instead of built-in batteries. Not everyone needs to replace both a mouse and keyboard at the same time, but if you do, the DW 9100 Slim is an excellent option.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung The Freestyle x Helinox 830 g portable projector collaboration announced
Samsung has announced a limited edition The Freestyle projector created in partnership with Helinox, a Korean-based outdoor brand. The product launches in Korea on September 27 with a Helinox skin and a battery bag. The Freestyle, unveiled at CES earlier this year, is a portable projector that can throw 16:9 images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
Comments / 0