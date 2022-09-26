The Cherry DW 9100 Slim is a high-functioning, minimalist keyboard-and-mouse set perfect for general use, especially in a home office. At $99, it's reasonably priced for a stylish, reliable, wireless keyboard with great keys. Plus, it comes with a matching wireless mouse that uses the same USB receiver, saving you a USB port. This keyboard offers some creature comforts that make it enjoyable to use for the long haul: a long-lasting charge via a USB-C cable, AES-128 encryption for security, a full number pad, and quiet, low-profile keys. It's an upgrade from the Cherry Stream Wireless Keyboard, our Editors' Choice pick for budget wireless keyboards, which only comes in black, has a more basic design, and uses removable instead of built-in batteries. Not everyone needs to replace both a mouse and keyboard at the same time, but if you do, the DW 9100 Slim is an excellent option.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO