goutrgv.com
Women's Golf Finishes Tied for 10th Place at Bearkat Invitational
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team finished tied for 10th place at the Bearkat Invitational on Tuesday at Ravens Nest Golf Club. The Vaqueros posted a final round 319 to finish with a three-round score of 939. UTRGV finished tied for...
goutrgv.com
Women's Golf in Eighth Place After Second Round Improvement at Bearkat Invitational
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team sits in eighth place after improving by six shots in the second round on the first day of the Bearkat Invitational on Monday at Ravens Nest Golf Club. The Vaqueros opened with a first round...
goutrgv.com
Men’s Basketball Holds First Official Practice To Start Season
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's basketball team officially got the 2022-23 season started Monday with the first day of practice. Head coach Matt Figger said the group, which features 13 newcomers, was excited to get the first practice in the books and build on the things they've been working on all offseason.
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
25-Year-Old Daniel Manuel Olivarez Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rio Hondo (Rio Hondo, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials stated that a woman allegedly disregarded a stop sign and [..]
whsarrow.com
WHS prepares for Abbott-O’Rourke debate
Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will participate in a debate on Friday, Sept. 30 in Edinburg. The debate conveniently falls on the WHS football bi-week, allowing many more students to watch the debate. “I’m very excited to see them debate because I think they’ve both...
utrgvrider.com
Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort
Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
Pay It 4ward: George Rice, U.S. Army Veteran turned local brewery owner
Across the Rio Grande Valley, community members are making a difference every day. Here at CBS 4, we are highlighting the people in our community that are paying it forward. George Rice, A U.S. Army Veteran, has made it his mission to give back to the city that gave so much to him growing up. […]
texasstandard.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
29-Year-Old Keila Nayley Oviedo Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lyford (Lyford, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported south of Lyford. The officials stated that 29-year-old Keila Nayley Ovideo of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KIII TV3
The Texas-Mexico border has become a trading hotspot for other countries, too
DALLAS — We've had the pandemic and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns around the world. We've also had the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed. And we've had global shipping chaos for various reasons. Those huge disruptions have broken supply chains and have helped cause prices to rise.
Human smuggling by plane, second attempt this week
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were arrested at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco after a human smuggling attempt by plane on Sunday. On Sept. 25, the Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents noticed seven people dropped off at the airport by two vehicles, followed by the group boarding a […]
kurv.com
Call Prompts Lockdown At DHR Health In Edinburg
Police in Edinburg say they found no signs of a threat to the DHR Health campus Monday following a call about an active shooter. Calls were placed to the Edinburg and McAllen Police Departments and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. All three agencies responded to the hospital, which was already on lockdown due to the threat.
KRGV
DPS: 3 Valley residents arrested, 6 migrants detained in human smuggling attempt at Weslaco airport
Authorities arrested three Valley residents and detained six migrants in a human smuggling attempt by plane at a Weslaco airport on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, of Weslaco, Luis Armando Lopez, 29, of Pharr, and James Martinez, 24, of McAllen are facing...
Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center. “We are thrilled to bring back the Business […]
Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man. Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said […]
KRGV
Lockdown issued at DHR Health in Edinburg following credible threat
A lockdown was issued at DHR Health in Edinburg on Monday following a credible threat, according to Marcy Martinez, a spokesperson for DHR Health. The lockdown will last all day as a precautionary measure, officials said. DHR Health management called for the lockdown at the hospital’s main tower located on...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Alvarez: STC will soon be offering a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship in nursing
MCALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is close to securing approval from the Department of Labor for a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship program for those wishing to become registered nurses. Julian Alvarez, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission, said he spoke with DoL officials about the program on a...
