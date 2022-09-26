ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Women's Golf Finishes Tied for 10th Place at Bearkat Invitational

HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team finished tied for 10th place at the Bearkat Invitational on Tuesday at Ravens Nest Golf Club. The Vaqueros posted a final round 319 to finish with a three-round score of 939. UTRGV finished tied for...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men’s Basketball Holds First Official Practice To Start Season

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's basketball team officially got the 2022-23 season started Monday with the first day of practice. Head coach Matt Figger said the group, which features 13 newcomers, was excited to get the first practice in the books and build on the things they've been working on all offseason.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
TEXAS STATE
whsarrow.com

WHS prepares for Abbott-O’Rourke debate

Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will participate in a debate on Friday, Sept. 30 in Edinburg. The debate conveniently falls on the WHS football bi-week, allowing many more students to watch the debate. “I’m very excited to see them debate because I think they’ve both...
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort

Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…

MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Human smuggling by plane, second attempt this week

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were arrested at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco after a human smuggling attempt by plane on Sunday. On Sept. 25, the Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents noticed seven people dropped off at the airport by two vehicles, followed by the group boarding a […]
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Call Prompts Lockdown At DHR Health In Edinburg

Police in Edinburg say they found no signs of a threat to the DHR Health campus Monday following a call about an active shooter. Calls were placed to the Edinburg and McAllen Police Departments and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. All three agencies responded to the hospital, which was already on lockdown due to the threat.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center.  “We are thrilled to bring back the Business […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man. Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Lockdown issued at DHR Health in Edinburg following credible threat

A lockdown was issued at DHR Health in Edinburg on Monday following a credible threat, according to Marcy Martinez, a spokesperson for DHR Health. The lockdown will last all day as a precautionary measure, officials said. DHR Health management called for the lockdown at the hospital’s main tower located on...
EDINBURG, TX

