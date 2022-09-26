Read full article on original website
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
msn.com
Popular TV Series That Have Been Canceled or Are Coming to an End
Slide 1 of 47: During the first quarter of 2022, streaming services renewed more series than ever before, according to the data analytics firm Ampere Analysis. Fans of shows including Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs” and HBO Max’s animated “Harley Quinn” can rejoice at their favorite content having made the cut. Everyone who streams TV shows knows the pain of becoming invested in characters and storylines only to have an excellent show get canceled before its natural conclusion. Many of the shows killed off this year had much more story to tell. Just two months after Netflix released the supernatural horror series “Archive 81,” based on an acclaimed podcast of the same name, the company announced that the show would not receive another season. The platform’s teen vampire series “First Kill” also met the same fate after a single season. (Here’s a longer list of the best TV shows that were canceled after only one season.) Other shows have run their course for numerous seasons and are wrapping up naturally. These include the “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul,” which concluded on August 15 with its sixth season and the sitcom “Black-ish” which ended on April 19 after eight seasons, making it one of the longest-running shows on the list. (For some shows, though, eight seasons is just the beginning. Here are the longest running primetime shows in history.) To compile a list of TV shows that are ending their run or were canceled this year or whose impending cancellation over the next two years has been definitively announced, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Talk shows and other variety programs and shows with fewer than 5,000 votes on IMDb were excluded. Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Everything New on HBO Max in October 2022
In October, two of HBO Max’s biggest shows return. Fresh off a ton of wins at the Emmy Awards, Mike White’s The White Lotus is back for its second season in a new location — this year, the action moves to Italy to follow what happens to a new group of vacationers. And the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 from Armando Iannucci returns with its second season of outer space disasters as well.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
A.V. Club
Epix to rebrand as MGM Plus, because there are no new ideas anywhere
Another company has fallen under the dark sway of the plus sign, sacrificing its old brand identity in favor of following the hot trend where you just take an established company name and put “+” at the end of it—signifying “more!” but also hopefully creating an association in your mind with Disney+, the streaming service that gave us Baby Yoda. Don’t you love Baby Yoda? Well, that means you should also love Paramount+ and Discovery+ and Apple TV+ and AMC+ and CNN+ (okay, maybe not that one) and ESPN+ and now… MGM+.
Netflix cancels new show Grendel partway through filming
"They were in the middle of shooting their first season and Netflix just... changed their minds."
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
TechCrunch
HBO Max releases ‘The Last of Us’ trailer to bring more gamers to the streaming service
The show is based on the 2013 action-adventure game, which sold 17 million copies across PlayStation 3 and PS4 users in 2018. “The Last of Us” is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2033, 20 years after a fungus outbreak. The main character, Joel, and other characters in the game must escape fungus zombies known as “Clickers.”
‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series
After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
makeuseof.com
How to Find Content With Audio Descriptions on Netflix
Audio descriptions serve as narration that describes what is happening on the screen. This optional feature can describe actions, facial expressions, costuming, scene fluctuations, and settings while the content plays. How to Find Which Titles With Audio Descriptions on Netflix. Fortunately, for some, audio descriptions are available for most Netflix...
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Drops Official Trailer After Being Saved by Netflix
Fans of “Manifest” were treated to the first trailer for the show’s fourth and final season at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday. Part 1 of the show’s final season, which consists of 10 episodes, will debut on the streamer on Nov. 4. The supernatural drama series follows the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor. “Manifest” was notably revived by Netflix after NBC canceled the show...
Streaming wars: The fight for viewers
For more than four decades, PBS and "Sesame Street" were inseparable. "When the show was first started, it literally was supposed to be preschool on TV," said Steve Youngwood, the CEO of Sesame Workshop. "Universal pre-K was called 'Sesame Street' and PBS back in that day. Though older episodes still...
FX’s ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, Fleishman Is In Trouble centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth,...
HBO Max Sets Cold War Drama ‘Spy/Master’ as Streamer’s Central and Eastern European Production Winds Down (EXCLUSIVE)
Production is underway in Romania and Hungary on the new HBO Max Original “Spy/Master,” a spy drama series set during the height of the Cold War that will star British Independent Film Award-nominated actor Alec Secăreanu (“God’s Own Country,” “RUXX”). The 6 x 50’ series, which was the winner of HBO’s national screenwriting competition in Romania, marks one of the streaming service’s final productions from Central and Eastern Europe. As Variety first reported in July, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery will no longer produce originals for HBO Max in the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey, and...
‘The Voice’ Disappeared From Hulu's Next-Day Lineup — What Happened?
NBC’s The Voice might be in its 22nd season, but there’s still room for new changes to the competition show. In September 2022, the Carson Daly–hosted program brought some new and old coaches to help a new group of music hopefuls. Article continues below advertisement. In addition...
TechCrunch
Streaming service Epix will get a face-lift and relaunch as MGM+ in 2023
While the new name is hardly original, mainly the plus sign, the rebranding comes as streaming services continue to take on the name of their larger brands. This, of course, includes Lionsgate’s new Lionsgate+. Can we stop with the plus signs now?. Also, it’s doubtful that the timing of...
