Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?
Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
Which neighborhood would you move to in Chicago if you had another choice?
You've lived in Chicago, mostly in the same neighborhood, for over ten years. This sub has heard stories and questions about moving from transplants or recent transplants still trying to find their way.
spoonuniversity.com
Mini Pockets of Magic: 5411 Empanadas Opens in Downtown Evanston
When I heard 5411 Empanadas was set to open a new location less than five minutes from campus, I knew I had to stop by. Tucked into a small storefront on Davis Street, the Evanston locale of 5411 Empanadas started serving customers on May 7th after a decade of catering to the Chicago community.
NBC Chicago
Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country
A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
fox32chicago.com
McDonald’s to add adult Happy Meals to the menu
CHICAGO - McDonald’s has found a way for adults to also enjoy a Happy Meal complete with toy figurines. The fast-food chain announced Tuesday a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a boxed meal that contains one of four collectible figurines: Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® and Cactus Buddy.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago Halloween Cruises from $10
Celebrate the spooky season with a fun-filled cruise along Lake Michigan that combines costumes, dancing and drinks with views of the iconic Chicago skyline. 312 Cruises offers discounts for cruises as cheap as $10 on October 29 and 30, 2022. Hop aboard a three-story, 140-foot luxury yacht for the most...
Interesting Finding in Chicago! I love my city but this is too funny
Lived here my whole life and aggressive driving is one thing I’ll never not talk about. It’s a city staple. vomeronasal: Other cities: "Don't drink and drive" Chicago: "Take LSD"
getnews.info
Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday is to be celebrated by releasing balloons in presence of his daughter and granddaughter
Legendary actor/comedian Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday will be celebrated by fans by releasing golden and black colored balloons in Chicago. Bernie Mac was a legendary actor and comedian who would have turned 65 on October 5, 2022. However, he died on the 9th of August in 2008. To celebrate his life, his laughter, and his legacy, an event Titled: Celebrate the King will be organized in Chicago. A balloon release ceremony will be held in honor of the veteran actor/comedian.
Underground Railroad stop in Illinois honored
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new dedication shined a light on a stop along the Underground Railroad here in Illinois. The land near the Little Calumet River in Chicago, also known as the “Ton Farm,” was recognized as an official stop. The “Tons” were Dutch farmers who used their property in the mid-1800s to help […]
Is your furnace ready for winter?
Price differences can often range over $1,500, so shopping around is a must if you need a replacement.
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped
TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida, resident flee to Chicago
More than 2.5 million people along the Gulf Coast have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approaches, and some of them have fled to Chicago to wait out the storm.
