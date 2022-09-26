Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone

Read full article on original website
ncpolicywatch.org
A shortage in voter registration forms frustrates NC nonprofits
The state does not have enough updated voter registration forms to distribute to nonprofit organizations that run registration drives, local elections offices, and other locations as the election season enters its crucial final weeks. State agency spokesmen pin the shortage on supply chain problems that make it difficult for the...
ncpolicywatch.org
College and university presidents: Time to speak up
As students, faculty and administrators at North Carolina’s colleges and universities struggle with questions of free speech and academic freedom, veteran leaders in higher education — including a former chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill — are urging them to speak up on difficult issues. Last week Patricia McGuire,...
