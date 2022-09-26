ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone

By Lisa Sorg
ncpolicywatch.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ncpolicywatch.org

A shortage in voter registration forms frustrates NC nonprofits

The state does not have enough updated voter registration forms to distribute to nonprofit organizations that run registration drives, local elections offices, and other locations as the election season enters its crucial final weeks. State agency spokesmen pin the shortage on supply chain problems that make it difficult for the...
ELECTIONS
ncpolicywatch.org

College and university presidents: Time to speak up

As students, faculty and administrators at North Carolina’s colleges and universities struggle with questions of free speech and academic freedom, veteran leaders in higher education — including a former chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill — are urging them to speak up on difficult issues. Last week Patricia McGuire,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy