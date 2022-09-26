Read full article on original website
Jake Paul labels Floyd Mayweather ‘scared’ after outlining terms for catch-weight fight
Jake Paul has accused Floyd Mayweather of being “scared” to fight him after again challenging the former world champion to a catch-weight fight.The YouTuber has won his first five fights as a professional and is now angling to take on Mayweather, who closed his career with an undefeated 50-0 record.Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend with a knockout victory over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at an exhibition event in Saitama.The 45-year-old fought Paul’s elder brother, Logan, last year in another exhbition encounter.The younger Paul now hopes to take on the 15-time world title winner, but has claimed that...
MMA Fighting
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn in the works for UFC 283
A featherweight showdown between Josiane Nunes and Zarah Fairn is in the works for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Both sides have agreed but contracts have yet to be issued. UFC 283 takes place at Jeunesse...
Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather is “ruining his legacy” by fighting no-name guys in RIZIN, challenges ‘Money’ to a real fight
Jake Paul is claiming Floyd Mayweather is ‘ruining his legacy’ by fighting no-name guys in RIZIN and is challenging ‘Money’ to a real fight. Paul has had an ongoing rivalry with Mayweather, 45, ever since the former faced Jake’s brother Logan Paul in the boxing ring in 2021. That bout was billed as an entertainment event, and although it had eight, three minute rounds, there were no judges and there was no official winner.
Floyd Mayweather won't risk fighting legit boxers, just MMA fighters and YouTubers: 'I'm not what I once was'
Floyd Mayweather has no problem making his intentions clear. The legendary undefeated former boxing champion had no hesitation to let the combat sports world know where he’s at in his career. Mayweather, 45, is coming off a knockout win over Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout Sunday in the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather To Fight YouTuber Deji This Fall: Details
Deji is the brother of KSI and has been boxing for about four years. Floyd Mayweather has never shied away from exhibition matches. After going 50-0 in his career, Mayweather decided to delve into the world of YouTube fighting and overseas showcases. Floyd has been doing plenty of fights in Japan over the last couple of years, and he even fought against Logan Paul in what was considered to be a horrible crash grab.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd released from UFC roster following latest weight miss
Aspen Ladd has been released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday. The 27-year-old fighter is coming off back-to-back losses to Raquel Pennington and Norma Dumont, but her release comes after she failed to make weight for a recently scheduled fight against Sara McMann at UFC Vegas 60.
Boxing Scene
Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added
In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva in her boxing debut (Video)
Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva in her boxing debut. It was at the Fight Music Show 2 last night, Sunday September 25th, that Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva via unanimous decision in the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The co-main event, an 8 round match, featured Bellator featherweight champion...
MMA Fighting
Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues set for UFC 283 in Brazil
The UFC’s return to Brazil has added a pivotal middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Gregory Rodrigues. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Tavares and Rodrigues will meet at UFC 283, which takes place Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Super Lutas was first to report the booking.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 poster drops for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the APEX facility on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Now they have an official poster. UFC...
MMA Fighting
Marlon Moraes returns from retirement to face Shane Burgos on PFL Finale card
One-time UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes is officially returning from retirement to ink a deal to join the roster at the PFL and he already has his first opponent. Moraes is expected to clash with fellow UFC veteran Shane Burgos in a featured featherweight fight on the upcoming PFL Finale card that will take place on Nov. 25, A location for the card has not been determined yet.
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Should you fade Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 60? A heated debate
It’s a busy week in the world of MMA with the UFC returning for UFC Vegas 61 and Bellator putting out one of its better efforts of late with Bellator 286, and so the No Bets Barred boys are back to cover all of your gambling needs. Co-hosts Conner...
MMA Fighting
Edson Barboza injured, out of UFC Vegas 63 fight with Ilia Topuria
Edson Barboza is out of his UFC Vegas 63 co-main clash with Ilia Topuria with a right knee injury, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. It’s still unclear if Topuria will remain on the Oct. 29 card against a new opponent. Barboza (22-11) was looking...
MMA Fighting
Aaron Pico offers advice to Bo Nickal ahead of potential UFC career: ‘There’s no need to rush’
Three-time NCAA champion wrestler Bo Nickal might end up as the best MMA prospect in several years, and with only two fights on his resume. Nickal is already confident he could defeat UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Right now, Nickal isn’t even officially on the UFC roster. But he’ll have...
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight grand prix for 2023
Bellator is keeping their grand prix system right on rolling, and the next one up figures to be among their best ever. Speaking Wednesday on The MMA Hour, Bellator CEO Scott Coker announced that the promotion would be putting on a lightweight grand prix in 2023. “If you look at...
MMA Fighting
Patricio Pitbull planning move to 135 pounds for ‘legend’ status after cleaning out 145 against Adam Borics, Aaron Pico
Patricio Pitbull wants double champion status once again in Bellator, but this time he’s aiming for the bantamweight title. The featherweight king defends his throne against Adam Borics at Saturday night’s Bellator 286 in Long Beach, Calif., and said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca that he’s two wins away from challenging for the 135-pound championship.
MMA Fighting
Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim added to UFC 283 in Brazil
Mounir Lazzez and Gabriel Bonfim are set to meet at the UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting after Bonfim announced the match-up on his social media. Lazzez (11-2) won a decision over short-notice...
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera: Title shot justified after Dominick Cruz finish, but Henry Cejudo can ‘get it’
Marlon Vera believes he could get a title fight next. In August, Vera scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. The win was Vera’s fourth in a row and put him on the precipice of a title shot in the stacked 135-pound division — and according to “Chito” it could have been enough to seal the deal.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour With Eddie Alvarez, Scott Coker, John Hathaway, and Chris Avila
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose. 2 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Christian Lee faces Kiamrian Abbasov in champ vs. champ fight to headline ONE on Prime Video 4
ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee looks to claim a second title when he moves up to welterweight in a champion vs. champion battle against Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4 on Nov. 18. ONE Championship officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.
