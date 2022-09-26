ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

The Independent

Jake Paul labels Floyd Mayweather 'scared' after outlining terms for catch-weight fight

Jake Paul has accused Floyd Mayweather of being “scared” to fight him after again challenging the former world champion to a catch-weight fight.The YouTuber has won his first five fights as a professional and is now angling to take on Mayweather, who closed his career with an undefeated 50-0 record.Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend with a knockout victory over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at an exhibition event in Saitama.The 45-year-old fought Paul’s elder brother, Logan, last year in another exhbition encounter.The younger Paul now hopes to take on the 15-time world title winner, but has claimed that...
MMA Fighting

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn in the works for UFC 283

A featherweight showdown between Josiane Nunes and Zarah Fairn is in the works for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Both sides have agreed but contracts have yet to be issued. UFC 283 takes place at Jeunesse...
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather is "ruining his legacy" by fighting no-name guys in RIZIN, challenges 'Money' to a real fight

Jake Paul is claiming Floyd Mayweather is ‘ruining his legacy’ by fighting no-name guys in RIZIN and is challenging ‘Money’ to a real fight. Paul has had an ongoing rivalry with Mayweather, 45, ever since the former faced Jake’s brother Logan Paul in the boxing ring in 2021. That bout was billed as an entertainment event, and although it had eight, three minute rounds, there were no judges and there was no official winner.
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather To Fight YouTuber Deji This Fall: Details

Deji is the brother of KSI and has been boxing for about four years. Floyd Mayweather has never shied away from exhibition matches. After going 50-0 in his career, Mayweather decided to delve into the world of YouTube fighting and overseas showcases. Floyd has been doing plenty of fights in Japan over the last couple of years, and he even fought against Logan Paul in what was considered to be a horrible crash grab.
MMA Fighting

Aspen Ladd released from UFC roster following latest weight miss

Aspen Ladd has been released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday. The 27-year-old fighter is coming off back-to-back losses to Raquel Pennington and Norma Dumont, but her release comes after she failed to make weight for a recently scheduled fight against Sara McMann at UFC Vegas 60.
Boxing Scene

Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added

In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
MMA Fighting

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues set for UFC 283 in Brazil

The UFC’s return to Brazil has added a pivotal middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Gregory Rodrigues. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Tavares and Rodrigues will meet at UFC 283, which takes place Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Super Lutas was first to report the booking.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 poster drops for 'Grasso vs. Araujo' on Oct. 15

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the APEX facility on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Now they have an official poster. UFC...
MMA Fighting

Marlon Moraes returns from retirement to face Shane Burgos on PFL Finale card

One-time UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes is officially returning from retirement to ink a deal to join the roster at the PFL and he already has his first opponent. Moraes is expected to clash with fellow UFC veteran Shane Burgos in a featured featherweight fight on the upcoming PFL Finale card that will take place on Nov. 25, A location for the card has not been determined yet.
MMA Fighting

Edson Barboza injured, out of UFC Vegas 63 fight with Ilia Topuria

Edson Barboza is out of his UFC Vegas 63 co-main clash with Ilia Topuria with a right knee injury, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. It’s still unclear if Topuria will remain on the Oct. 29 card against a new opponent. Barboza (22-11) was looking...
MMA Fighting

Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight grand prix for 2023

Bellator is keeping their grand prix system right on rolling, and the next one up figures to be among their best ever. Speaking Wednesday on The MMA Hour, Bellator CEO Scott Coker announced that the promotion would be putting on a lightweight grand prix in 2023. “If you look at...
MMA Fighting

Patricio Pitbull planning move to 135 pounds for 'legend' status after cleaning out 145 against Adam Borics, Aaron Pico

Patricio Pitbull wants double champion status once again in Bellator, but this time he’s aiming for the bantamweight title. The featherweight king defends his throne against Adam Borics at Saturday night’s Bellator 286 in Long Beach, Calif., and said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca that he’s two wins away from challenging for the 135-pound championship.
MMA Fighting

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim added to UFC 283 in Brazil

Mounir Lazzez and Gabriel Bonfim are set to meet at the UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting after Bonfim announced the match-up on his social media. Lazzez (11-2) won a decision over short-notice...
MMA Fighting

Marlon Vera: Title shot justified after Dominick Cruz finish, but Henry Cejudo can 'get it'

Marlon Vera believes he could get a title fight next. In August, Vera scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. The win was Vera’s fourth in a row and put him on the precipice of a title shot in the stacked 135-pound division — and according to “Chito” it could have been enough to seal the deal.
