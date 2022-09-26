ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

NBC Sports

Nakashima takes first ATP Tour title at San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Brandon Nakashima earned his first ATP Tour victory in his hometown, beating friend and fellow Southern Californian Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-4 in the San Diego Open final. “It’s super-special, something you dream of, but to have it happen in my hometown with all my friends and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
HOLAUSA

Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren

The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
WORLD
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Lee Westwood goes after Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Bangkok event

If you need a lesson on achieving longevity and competing at the highest level of your sport for as long as possible, you'd do well to speak to Lee Westwood. Since turning professional in 1993, he has won 25 times on the DP World Tour and twice on the PGA Tour. He has represented Europe at 11 Ryder Cups and was part of seven winning teams.
GOLF
msn.com

Harry's Decision To Leave The Firm May Have Had Less To Do With Meghan Than We All Thought

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life in 2020, it's been a commonly held belief that the Duke of Sussex followed his wife's lead — right out the palace door. Why wouldn't fans have thought that it was Meghan who wanted out? In her own words, the Duchess of Sussex has described what seems like an untenable living situation within "The Firm," which became so desperate, the former actress heartbreakingly shared in the famous Oprah Winfrey interview that she contemplated taking her own life (via Us Weekly).
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf line up course in Adelaide to host Australian event in 2023 schedule

LIV Golf may have finally found a club in Australia to fill a hole in their 2023 schedule as Grange Golf Club in Adelaide appears to fit the bill. According to a news report from 7 News, Grange Golf Club could be the venue which finally satisfies commissioner Greg Norman's search for a place to host an invitational in his home country.
GOLF

