Roger Federer Turned Skeptics Into Fans
Holding a Laver Cup postmortem and discussing various candidacies for the Hall of Fame in the latest mailbag.
NBC Sports
Nakashima takes first ATP Tour title at San Diego
SAN DIEGO – Brandon Nakashima earned his first ATP Tour victory in his hometown, beating friend and fellow Southern Californian Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-4 in the San Diego Open final. “It’s super-special, something you dream of, but to have it happen in my hometown with all my friends and...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren
The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
msn.com
Harry and Meghan Now Buried Alongside Prince Andrew on Rebooted Royal Family Website
Links to the personal profiles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been moved to the bottom of the royal family’s website, alongside disgraced Prince Andrew, in the latest demonstration of King Charles’ intention to sideline the California-based couple from the family’s core operations. According to the...
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Lee Westwood goes after Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Bangkok event
If you need a lesson on achieving longevity and competing at the highest level of your sport for as long as possible, you'd do well to speak to Lee Westwood. Since turning professional in 1993, he has won 25 times on the DP World Tour and twice on the PGA Tour. He has represented Europe at 11 Ryder Cups and was part of seven winning teams.
msn.com
Harry's Decision To Leave The Firm May Have Had Less To Do With Meghan Than We All Thought
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life in 2020, it's been a commonly held belief that the Duke of Sussex followed his wife's lead — right out the palace door. Why wouldn't fans have thought that it was Meghan who wanted out? In her own words, the Duchess of Sussex has described what seems like an untenable living situation within "The Firm," which became so desperate, the former actress heartbreakingly shared in the famous Oprah Winfrey interview that she contemplated taking her own life (via Us Weekly).
BBC
Rory McIlroy backs Robert MacIntyre to make Ryder Cup team if Scot's form continues
Rory McIlroy expects Robert MacIntyre to make Europe's Ryder Cup team next year if the Scot continues his recent spell of good form. MacIntyre won this month's Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, where the 43rd Ryder Cup between Europe and United States will be held.
Column: Even a one-sided Presidents Cup can be entertaining
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The final match of the morning session ended, and players in carts navigated their way through parts of 40,000 spectators at Quail Hollow. The grandstand around the first tee already was filling an hour before the next session at the Presidents Cup. Music was blaring,...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf line up course in Adelaide to host Australian event in 2023 schedule
LIV Golf may have finally found a club in Australia to fill a hole in their 2023 schedule as Grange Golf Club in Adelaide appears to fit the bill. According to a news report from 7 News, Grange Golf Club could be the venue which finally satisfies commissioner Greg Norman's search for a place to host an invitational in his home country.
