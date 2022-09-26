Packers 14, Buccaneers 12: How it happened, highlights, big plays

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) used touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers on back-to-back drives to start the game, a dominant effort on defense and special teams, and a late stop on a two-point try to escape Raymond James Stadium with a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday.

Here’s how it happened and all the highlights and big plays:

Buccaneers 3, Packers 0: Ryan Succop 45-yard field goal

Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman for 24 yards on the opening play and then converted a 4th-and-1 with a completion to Cole Beasley, setting up the field goal attempt. A sack from Kenny Clark on third down ended the drive.

Packers 7, Buccaneers 3: Romeo Doubs 5-yard TD

The Packers drove 75 yards in 10 plays on the ensuing drive to respond to Tampa Bay’s opening score. Romeo Doubs caught three passes (including a 21-yarder), Randall Cobb converted 3rd-and-6 with a 17-yard catch, and then Doubs finished the drive with a 5-yard score on 3rd-and-3. Aaron Rodgers completed all five passes for 60 yards and the touchdown.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 3: Allen Lazard 6-yard TD

After forcing a three-and-out from the Bucs, the Packers went the distance again for a touchdown, traveling 71 yards in 12 plays to take an 11-point lead. Robert Tonyan (9 yards on 3rd-and-8), Allen Lazard (7 yards on 3rd-and-7) and Tyler Davis (23 yards on 3rd-and-1) converted third downs, and Lazard caught the 6-yard score. Rodgers completed 7-of-8 passes for 60 yards and another touchdown.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 3: Aaron Jones fumble

A third Packers drive – which started with a 40-yard completion to Randall Cobb – ended at the 2-yard line when Aaron Jones fumbled on 3rd-and-goal after being sandwiched by Vita Vea and Lavonte David. It ended a 60-yard march, prevented the Packers from extending their lead and represented a clear turning point for the offense.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 3: Quay Walker forces fumble

The Packers defense responded following Jones’ fumble. Although the Bucs drove into Packers territory, rookie linebacker Quay Walker made a big play by punching the ball out of Bresham Perriman’s hands and creating a fumble that was recovered by Darnell Savage.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 3: Keisean Nixon forces fumble

Another potentially encouraging drive from the Bucs ended with a turnover. This time, backup cornerback Keisean Nixon stripped receiver Russell Gage after a short catch in Packers territory. Jarran Reed recovered. Once again, the Packers delivered a takeaway to end a Bucs scoring opportunity.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 3: Aaron Rodgers intercepted by Logan Ryan

On 3rd-and-5 from near midfield, Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan intercepted Aaron Rodgers, who was targeting tight end Robert Tonyan. The Packers quarterback wanted some kind of penalty. The flag never arrived. The Bucs took over at the 47-yard line.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 6: Ryan Succop 45-yard field goal

The Buccaneers got a 19-yard completion to Cameron Brate on the first play following the interception but weren’t able to finish the drive. Keisean Nixon forced an incompletion in the end zone on third down, and Succop hit the field goal to cut the Packers’ lead to eight points with 6:22 left in the third quarter.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 12: Russell Gage 1-yard TD

After seven straight punts between the two teams, the Bucs took over at their own 11-yard line down eight points with 3:04 to go. Brady led the offense 89 yards in 13 plays, completing nine passes including the 1-yard touchdown to Gage with 14 seconds left. Leonard Fournette caught two passes for 27 yards, Gage hauled in four of the nine completions and Cameron Brate drew a pass interference penalty.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 12: De'Vondre Campbell stops 2-point try

After taking a delay of game penalty, the Buccaneers attempted the two-point try from the 7-yard line. Brady extended the play to his right and tried to find Gage streaking toward the corner of the end zone, but All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell broke up the pass and ended the comeback attempt. Darnell Savage had terrific coverage on Gage behind Campbell.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 12: Lazard recovers onside kick

There would be no late special teams meltdown. Packers receiver Allen Lazard calmly recovered the onside kick to end the game. Aaron Rodgers came on the field and kneeled once to run out the final 14 seconds, and the Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a 14-12 win.