Texas Tech fans better savor their recent defeat of the Texas Longhorns in a thrilling home game. And it has nothing to do with the Longhorns’ pending exit to the SEC. Texas Tech does not play another home game until October 22nd. The Red Raiders are embarking on back-to-back road games with an off week sandwiched in between. The Texas Tech week five opponent has proven to be quite a thorn in the Red Raiders’ side. Kansas State has defeated Texas Tech in six consecutive meetings and 10 times out of the last 11. But if Texas Tech can make Kansas State one-dimensional on offense, they stand an excellent chance of picking up their first road win of the season.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO