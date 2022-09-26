After a two-month hiatus, the W Series returns to action with their first visit to the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. Jamie Chadwick enters round seven of the 2022 W Series season with her first chance to claim the title. While we third consecutive championship is all but guaranteed, she would need the perfect set of results to leave Singapore with the crown. Given this will be her first time at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as is the case for nearly all the grid, you wouldn’t fault Chadwick for taking a cautious approach. She simply needs to finish in the points for the next two rounds and she would arrive in Mexico as the 2022 Champion.

