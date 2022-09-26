Read full article on original website
Alex Albon Preparing for F1 Singapore GP After Respiratory Failure
Just weeks after landing in intensive care, the Williams driver shared how he’s preparing for one of F1’s “most physical races.”
racer.com
Jeannette, Hyett launching AO Racing Porsche GTD effort for 2023
Gunnar Jeannette and PJ Hyett are launching a new IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona program that will debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona utilizing a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3.R. Based in Chicago, the AO Racing team, which is currently recruiting staff for the program, will embark on a...
lastwordonsports.com
Max Esterson: Exclusive interview with the Formula 3 prospect
With the Formula 3 post-season test now completed, we caught up with Max Esterson to discuss the two days he drove for Vans Amersfoort Racing. Max Esterson is an American-born racer who is currently competing in the GB3 championship around the UK. A few days before testing commenced, Vans Amersfoort Racing announced that Esterson would be participating in two out of the three days scheduled.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement
One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
Indy 500: Kyle Busch to McLaren for 2023?
If Kyle Busch competes in the 2023 Indy 500, he would need to do so for a Chevrolet team. Could that team be Arrow McLaren SP?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has shown continued interest in landing an opportunity to compete in the Indy 500, and he initially got approval to do so after winning his second Cup Series title in 2019.
lastwordonsports.com
W Series: Singapore Preview, Predictions and How To Watch
After a two-month hiatus, the W Series returns to action with their first visit to the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. Jamie Chadwick enters round seven of the 2022 W Series season with her first chance to claim the title. While we third consecutive championship is all but guaranteed, she would need the perfect set of results to leave Singapore with the crown. Given this will be her first time at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as is the case for nearly all the grid, you wouldn’t fault Chadwick for taking a cautious approach. She simply needs to finish in the points for the next two rounds and she would arrive in Mexico as the 2022 Champion.
NBC Sports
AJ Foyt Racing promotes Benjamin Pedersen from Indy Lights to IndyCar for 2023 season
Benjamin Pedersen is the first driver to land a promotion from Indy Lights into IndyCar for next season as AJ Foyt Racing confirmed Wednesday he’ll be part of its 2023 lineup. Pedersen, a 23-year-old dual citizen of Denmark and the United States, spent last season running the full Indy...
thecomeback.com
Racing world reacts to massive Jimmie Johnson career news
It looks like one of racing’s most iconic and legendary drivers will be stepping away from the driver’s seat as NACAR legend and current IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson is set to retire from full-time racing following this season. Johnson announced the news to the Associated Press, saying that...
racer.com
Differentiation key to success of F1's U.S. races – Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes the unique aspects of the three races in the United States next season will ensure the success of all three. The United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas has been on the calendar since 2012 and provided Formula 1 with a permanent home in the States after five years off the schedule. Austin was joined by Miami this year, and a new street event in Las Vegas forms part of the record-breaking 24-race calendar in 2023 in a sign of growing American demand.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Sofia Day 4 Predictions Including Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges
With the home star Grigor Dimitrov out of the tournament, it will be interesting to watch who the crowd gets behind as we will see the rest of the second round played out. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Holger Rune.
Denmark football wide receiver finds passion in dirt track car racing
Denmark High School wide receiver Cole Czarneski is fast on and off the field. His other love is racing dirt track cars around Wisconsin.
lastwordonsports.com
IndyCar Announces 2023 Schedule
The NTT IndyCar Series has announced the schedule for its 2023 campaign!. It was at 12:04 PM. Nine days ago. The completion of the 2022 IndyCar Series was just seven days removed. A season of success in greatness realized. Through the Twitter account of the official television partner, it may not have been much but an emoji of a calendar.
motor1.com
Triumph officially announces FIM Motocross World Championship plans
Triumph Motorcycles has a decades-long history in racing of different types, dating back just about to the beginning of the company. On September 23, 2022, the house of Hinckley added to that list with its official FIM Motocross World Championship announcement. Now the world knows that Triumph Motorcycles will line up alongside its competition, starting with the 2024 MX2 championship.
