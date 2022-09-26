Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Residents Sound Off On Potential Sewer Deal
Local residents learned more about the potential sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority at two Butler City meetings Tuesday. Representatives from PA American Water were joined by Butler City officials and about 25 residents at St. Peter’s Parish Hall for a discussion concerning the possible impacts of a recent $231.5 million offer.
Community Mosaic To Be Unveiled In Zelienople
A creative piece of art made possible by a grant from the Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau will be unveiled later this week in Zelienople. Spring Street Studios plans to debut a community-based glass mosaic inspired by neighbors on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. This artwork was created by acclaimed...
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
Gathering on Grant gains momentum in Vandergrift
A new seasonal monthly event in Vandergrift has proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Gathering on Grant, a community-based food and vendor festival, debuted in May. Lead organizer Eric Mikula said the event has been a great success. “It’s been wonderful. The response from our neighbors has been great. We have...
Building the Valley: One of nation's largest building wholesalers sets up in Harmar
One of the nation’s largest building suppliers has opened a location in Harmar. ABC Supply Co. opened its doors Aug. 1 at 460 Nixon Road. “We’re a 40,000-plus-square-foot, all-under-roof supplier,” said site manager Mike Mrakovich. “We will be a one-stop shop for the Cheswick community and surrounding areas.”
Pennsylvania American Water to Make Repairs this Week in Butler Township
Pennsylvania American Water crews will begin making repairs along Meridian Road in Butler Township this week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes between Whitestown and Sawmill Run Roads as traffic will be down to one lane. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates installing nearly 7,000 feet of new water main Monday...
State Addresses Lack Of Affordable Housing
Last week, Butler County issued a resolution citing the lack of emergency shelters for homeless families in the area. County leaders say a combination of factors are at play, including the lack of affordable long-term housing. That topic was recently addressed in Harrisburg. “It’s due to the costs and challenges...
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
Cost Of Gas Drops, But Ian Could Impact Prices
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by three cents over the past week to settle at $3.93 per gallon.
Mars Area School District Card Benefits Older Residents
Residents in the Mars Area School District who are over the age of 65 now have a chance to see the district’s sporting events for free. The district announced they are unveiling a new “Blue and Gold Card” which offers free admission to anyone over 65-years-old in the district.
Concrete pouring for deck of new Fern Hollow Bridge expected to get underway tomorrow
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tomorrow will bring another major step in the return of the Fern Hollow Bridge.For thousands of East End drivers in Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Regent Square, and on the Parkway East, the bridge can't open soon enough. As soon as the massive concrete beams settled into place, the work started, all aimed at tomorrow."They'll start pouring the deck on the Fern Hollow Bridge," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District Executive.It's a lot of concrete that will take 3-4 weeks to pour."They'll start at the end where they put the first beams obviously by the gatehouse and they start in...
Square One announces closure in Regent Square
PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
Allegheny County to launch pilot program for low-income public transit users
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Tuesday that the county will soon be embark on a 12-month pilot program to provide some low-income transit users with discounted transit passes, with the goal of potentially launching a permanent program in late 2023. The program is being facilitated through the county’s Department...
Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December
Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road.
Jeffrey Emerson Riggs
Jeffrey Emerson Riggs, 66 of Butler, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1956 in Memphis, TN to Joseph and Virginia (Donegia) Riggs. Jeff graduated from Slippery Rock High School and went on to receive an Associate’s degree in engineering and CAAD. Jeff worked for and retired from Alcoa. Jeff always stayed extremely busy with activities and volunteer work, be it with organizing the Jeep Festival, or as a President and Chaplain of the American Legion Riders Post 117, or even as a keynote speaker for his college graduation. He was always finding ways to serve and help others and their needs, he even received awards for his time, service and sacrifice while mentoring. He was known to have a heart of gold and an ageless spirit, to be kind, wise and always willing to listen and learn. Jeff was loved by all and will be forever missed. Jeff leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Paula (Ritchey) Riggs whom he married in 1999; his brothers Marty (Mary), Douglas (Sandy), and Phillip (Carrie) Riggs. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his fur baby B. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the American Legion Post 117 with Rev Gary Weston officiating. All services through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
BC3 Named Hunger-Free Campus By Dept. Of Education
Butler County Community College is receiving recognition as a hunger-free campus. The Department of Education named 28 different higher education campuses across the state, including BC3, as hunger-free; meaning they have taken steps to fight food insecurity. This is in part due to the Pioneer Pantry, an initiative started at...
