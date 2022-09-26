Jeffrey Emerson Riggs, 66 of Butler, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1956 in Memphis, TN to Joseph and Virginia (Donegia) Riggs. Jeff graduated from Slippery Rock High School and went on to receive an Associate’s degree in engineering and CAAD. Jeff worked for and retired from Alcoa. Jeff always stayed extremely busy with activities and volunteer work, be it with organizing the Jeep Festival, or as a President and Chaplain of the American Legion Riders Post 117, or even as a keynote speaker for his college graduation. He was always finding ways to serve and help others and their needs, he even received awards for his time, service and sacrifice while mentoring. He was known to have a heart of gold and an ageless spirit, to be kind, wise and always willing to listen and learn. Jeff was loved by all and will be forever missed. Jeff leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Paula (Ritchey) Riggs whom he married in 1999; his brothers Marty (Mary), Douglas (Sandy), and Phillip (Carrie) Riggs. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his fur baby B. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the American Legion Post 117 with Rev Gary Weston officiating. All services through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.

