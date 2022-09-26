ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents Sound Off On Potential Sewer Deal

Local residents learned more about the potential sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority at two Butler City meetings Tuesday. Representatives from PA American Water were joined by Butler City officials and about 25 residents at St. Peter’s Parish Hall for a discussion concerning the possible impacts of a recent $231.5 million offer.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Community Mosaic To Be Unveiled In Zelienople

A creative piece of art made possible by a grant from the Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau will be unveiled later this week in Zelienople. Spring Street Studios plans to debut a community-based glass mosaic inspired by neighbors on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. This artwork was created by acclaimed...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
explore venango

Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gathering on Grant gains momentum in Vandergrift

A new seasonal monthly event in Vandergrift has proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Gathering on Grant, a community-based food and vendor festival, debuted in May. Lead organizer Eric Mikula said the event has been a great success. “It’s been wonderful. The response from our neighbors has been great. We have...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
butlerradio.com

Pennsylvania American Water to Make Repairs this Week in Butler Township

Pennsylvania American Water crews will begin making repairs along Meridian Road in Butler Township this week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes between Whitestown and Sawmill Run Roads as traffic will be down to one lane. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates installing nearly 7,000 feet of new water main Monday...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

State Addresses Lack Of Affordable Housing

Last week, Butler County issued a resolution citing the lack of emergency shelters for homeless families in the area. County leaders say a combination of factors are at play, including the lack of affordable long-term housing. That topic was recently addressed in Harrisburg. “It’s due to the costs and challenges...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Cost Of Gas Drops, But Ian Could Impact Prices

Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by three cents over the past week to settle at $3.93 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars Area School District Card Benefits Older Residents

Residents in the Mars Area School District who are over the age of 65 now have a chance to see the district’s sporting events for free. The district announced they are unveiling a new “Blue and Gold Card” which offers free admission to anyone over 65-years-old in the district.
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Concrete pouring for deck of new Fern Hollow Bridge expected to get underway tomorrow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tomorrow will bring another major step in the return of the Fern Hollow Bridge.For thousands of East End drivers in Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Regent Square, and on the Parkway East, the bridge can't open soon enough. As soon as the massive concrete beams settled into place, the work started, all aimed at tomorrow."They'll start pouring the deck on the Fern Hollow Bridge," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District Executive.It's a lot of concrete that will take 3-4 weeks to pour."They'll start at the end where they put the first beams obviously by the gatehouse and they start in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Square One announces closure in Regent Square

PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December

Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
butlerradio.com

Jeffrey Emerson Riggs

Jeffrey Emerson Riggs, 66 of Butler, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1956 in Memphis, TN to Joseph and Virginia (Donegia) Riggs. Jeff graduated from Slippery Rock High School and went on to receive an Associate’s degree in engineering and CAAD. Jeff worked for and retired from Alcoa. Jeff always stayed extremely busy with activities and volunteer work, be it with organizing the Jeep Festival, or as a President and Chaplain of the American Legion Riders Post 117, or even as a keynote speaker for his college graduation. He was always finding ways to serve and help others and their needs, he even received awards for his time, service and sacrifice while mentoring. He was known to have a heart of gold and an ageless spirit, to be kind, wise and always willing to listen and learn. Jeff was loved by all and will be forever missed. Jeff leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Paula (Ritchey) Riggs whom he married in 1999; his brothers Marty (Mary), Douglas (Sandy), and Phillip (Carrie) Riggs. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his fur baby B. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the American Legion Post 117 with Rev Gary Weston officiating. All services through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

BC3 Named Hunger-Free Campus By Dept. Of Education

Butler County Community College is receiving recognition as a hunger-free campus. The Department of Education named 28 different higher education campuses across the state, including BC3, as hunger-free; meaning they have taken steps to fight food insecurity. This is in part due to the Pioneer Pantry, an initiative started at...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

