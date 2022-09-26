ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disney lovers are in for a treat, as the beloved Disney on Ice shows announced it will host a series of shows in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures performances will be held Jan. 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
EDMTunes

EDC Las Vegas 2023 Tickets Going On Sale This Thursday

EDC Las Vegas will once again come back next year. One of the biggest festivals in the world will go on from May 19-21, 2023. Pasquale Rotella announced on his socials that tickets for the event would go on sale on Thursday, September 29th, at 10 pm Pacific Time. In...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Restaurant Patios in Las Vegas

As the rest of the country gears up for sweater weather, Las Vegans are celebrating a different change—it’s finally patio season! (It’s still in the 90s here, but that feels chilly to us.) But what makes a truly great restaurant patio? A great view has a lot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces October Events

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS. Monday through Thursday in October, guests who earn up to 1,800 points on slots, video reels or video poker will receive a weekly gift and keep their points. Earn and redeem all four weekly gifts and receive a bonus gift of $100 free play.
LAS VEGAS, NV
chainstoreage.com

Nordstrom Rack to open a second location in Las Vegas

Nordstrom Rack has found a new home adjacent to the fast-growing Summerlin market west of Las Vegas near Red Rock Canyon. Expected to open in spring 2023, the 31,000-sq.-ft. location will be joining Men’s Wearhouse, Burlington, T.J. Maxx, Old Navy, and Best buy at the 427,000-sq.-ft. Best in the West center. It will be just the second location for Nordstrom Rack in Las Vegas and its fourth in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to talk golf, food, music and wine.. because those are all things you can experience the the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic. Jillian Lopez talks with Jon Openshaw and Brendan Bergin from Reflection Bay to talk more about this upcoming event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Largest Christmas Light Maze in the World Returns to the Las Vegas Strip

Enchant: The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village will transform Las Vegas Boulevard into a winter wonderland this holiday season with the most spectacular Christmas celebration in town, Enchant On The Strip. Resorts World Las Vegas is hosting the magical event, which opens shortly before Thanksgiving on Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
LAS VEGAS, NV

