Fox5 KVVU
Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disney lovers are in for a treat, as the beloved Disney on Ice shows announced it will host a series of shows in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures performances will be held Jan. 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
EDMTunes
EDC Las Vegas 2023 Tickets Going On Sale This Thursday
EDC Las Vegas will once again come back next year. One of the biggest festivals in the world will go on from May 19-21, 2023. Pasquale Rotella announced on his socials that tickets for the event would go on sale on Thursday, September 29th, at 10 pm Pacific Time. In...
Bally’s officially buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $148 million
Bally's Corporation announced on Tuesday the completion of the acquisition of Tropicana Hotel and Casino which was previously announced in 2021.
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
Thrillist
The Best Restaurant Patios in Las Vegas
As the rest of the country gears up for sweater weather, Las Vegans are celebrating a different change—it’s finally patio season! (It’s still in the 90s here, but that feels chilly to us.) But what makes a truly great restaurant patio? A great view has a lot...
Fox5 KVVU
16th annual Pure Aloha Festival to be held this weekend at North Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Pure Aloha Fall Festival and Concerts is returning for its 16th year this weekend. Taking place at Craig Ranch State Park in North Las Vegas, the event will run from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2. Gates open Thursday at 5 p.m. and...
goeasternoregon.com
Vintage Las Vegas casino photos from the past
OLBG scoured historical archives to compile a list of 15 photographs that exemplify Las Vegas' short, colorful history. Originally published on olbg.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS. Monday through Thursday in October, guests who earn up to 1,800 points on slots, video reels or video poker will receive a weekly gift and keep their points. Earn and redeem all four weekly gifts and receive a bonus gift of $100 free play.
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack to open a second location in Las Vegas
Nordstrom Rack has found a new home adjacent to the fast-growing Summerlin market west of Las Vegas near Red Rock Canyon. Expected to open in spring 2023, the 31,000-sq.-ft. location will be joining Men’s Wearhouse, Burlington, T.J. Maxx, Old Navy, and Best buy at the 427,000-sq.-ft. Best in the West center. It will be just the second location for Nordstrom Rack in Las Vegas and its fourth in Nevada.
Is there another grasshopper invasion brewing in the valley?
There have been reports of an increased grasshopper presence which has many worried we’re in for another round, similar to the grasshopper invasion of 2019.
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to talk golf, food, music and wine.. because those are all things you can experience the the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic. Jillian Lopez talks with Jon Openshaw and Brendan Bergin from Reflection Bay to talk more about this upcoming event.
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
Fox5 KVVU
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens pumpkin patch for season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who have been longing for a taste of fall are in for a treat. The beloved Gilcrease Orchard in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley says it has opened its popular pumpkin patch for the season. According to a post from the orchard on...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Largest Christmas Light Maze in the World Returns to the Las Vegas Strip
Enchant: The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village will transform Las Vegas Boulevard into a winter wonderland this holiday season with the most spectacular Christmas celebration in town, Enchant On The Strip. Resorts World Las Vegas is hosting the magical event, which opens shortly before Thanksgiving on Saturday,...
8newsnow.com
Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
nypressnews.com
These old boots became part of a very big story at the Las Vegas music festival shooting
Watch the new Paramount+ docu-series “11 Minutes” — a story of humanity and survival, told through emotional firsthand accounts and never-before-seen footage of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Streaming Sept. 27 only on Paramount+. Five years ago, my life changed forever. And when it...
Opening at ARIA’s Proper Eats Food Hall: Wexler’s Deli
It’s the first Wexler’s Deli outside Los Angeles
