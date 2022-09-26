ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Piedmont natives go on 'The Voice'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two Piedmont Triad natives are taking the national stage.. Derek and Katelyn Drye, from Thomasville and Winston-Salem, made their debuts on Monday night's episode of NBC's 'The Voice'. It was a dream come true during last night's blind auditions of 'The Voice'. Blake Shelton turned around...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires

Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
KING, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Kansas State
City
Christmas, FL
City
Omaha, AR
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, NC
Daytona Beach, FL
Entertainment
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Greensboro, FL
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Cedar Falls, NC
City
Denver, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina sees gas price decline end

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices have been falling for months, but that streak is now over. According to the analysts at GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular rose a little over three cents last week. That snapped a streak of 14 consecutive weekly declines – the...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martina Mcbride
beckersasc.com

North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center

Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
CARY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#New Brunswick#Daytona#Nj#Ar News
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

UNC Football: Ty Adams Flips Commitment to North Carolina

The UNC Football received a commitment from three-star defensive back Ty Adams, who decided to flip his original commitment from East Carolina. Ty Adams made his official visit to North Carolina this weekend. By Sunday night, Adams switched his previous commitment to East Carolina to Mack Brown’s Tar Heels. This gives coach Brown his 19th commitment for the class of 2023.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy