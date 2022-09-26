Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Piedmont natives go on 'The Voice'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two Piedmont Triad natives are taking the national stage.. Derek and Katelyn Drye, from Thomasville and Winston-Salem, made their debuts on Monday night's episode of NBC's 'The Voice'. It was a dream come true during last night's blind auditions of 'The Voice'. Blake Shelton turned around...
thestokesnews.com
King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires
Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
Crews on scene of fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington. A portion of South Main Street is currently closed while crews put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story.
Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
WXII 12
North Carolina sees gas price decline end
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices have been falling for months, but that streak is now over. According to the analysts at GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular rose a little over three cents last week. That snapped a streak of 14 consecutive weekly declines – the...
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
Asheboro woman scammed by handyman who lived nearby: 2 Wants to Know
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Janet McElreath walks around her yard picking up broken branches and pulling weeds. The Asheboro home she has owned for more than 55 years is gorgeous including the landscaping. “I love the neighborhood, that’s why we stayed here,” McElreath said. The ranch-style home has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center
Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues Path Towards Florida, Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Very Likely To Be Impacted
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Hurricane Ian seems on path to impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. The latest track has it making landfall along the panhandle of Florida early Friday morning as a hurricane....
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
Street racing in Greensboro sparks concerns with cars ‘routinely’ driving over 100 mph, captain says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The sounds of revving engines and squealing tires have become common for some people living in Greensboro. “I feel like I live right in the center of a racetrack,” said LaVonda Leak, who lives off of Spring Garden Street. “It’s like they’ve made a track.” Leak said city streets have become a […]
WXII 12
One dead after multiple shot near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Multiple people were shot Tuesday night near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, according to Orange County Emergency Services. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. Chapel Hill Police confirmed to WXII that one person died at the scene, two were taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This NC farm’s pumpkin patch has a wild twist — and it ranks among nation’s best
The farm is no stranger to earning recognition.
Twin brothers dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Granddaughter shoots, kills grandmother in Asheboro on Hamlin Street, family says
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Hamlin Street in Asheboro, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release. At 1:15 p.m., Asheboro officers were dispatched to Hamlin Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found two victims, later identified as Fatima Anne Alston, 68, of Asheboro, […]
UNC Football: Ty Adams Flips Commitment to North Carolina
The UNC Football received a commitment from three-star defensive back Ty Adams, who decided to flip his original commitment from East Carolina. Ty Adams made his official visit to North Carolina this weekend. By Sunday night, Adams switched his previous commitment to East Carolina to Mack Brown’s Tar Heels. This gives coach Brown his 19th commitment for the class of 2023.
Comments / 0