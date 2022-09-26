ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LoneStar 92

Blas Garcia
2d ago

please 🙏 don't let these beaches procreate 🙏....they'll multiply.....it's like cancer.....you need to remove the cancer or else it will kill it's HOST!

toofab.com

12-Year-Old Girl Shoots Father Then Herself in Murder Pact with Female Friend, Texas Police Say

Investigators say the two girls had planned to "run away together to Georgia" A 12-year-old girl in Texas shot her father then herself, local authorities say. Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday in northwest Parker County, Texas, where they found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas family saves abandoned baby found in shed

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU/CNN) - John and Katharine McClain and their family live in the city limits of Livingston but far away from much activity. Until Saturday morning when their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before allegedly stealing a neighbor’s pickup. The sound of...
LIVINGSTON, TX
CBS19

East Texas community is warned of fentanyl

TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire at Lufkin apartment complex

Moore Magnet School students received high fives and fist bumps on Thursday. It’s part of a program the school started last year called Dudes Holding Doors. Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS DFW

20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
