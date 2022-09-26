Read full article on original website
Texas deputies involved in local fair shooting ‘no-billed’ by grand jury
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com Wednesday that all three deputies involved in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair were no-billed by a Potter County Grand Jury.
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is from Center but […]
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
2 Girls Planned on Killing Their Dads and Running Off to Georgia, Then One of Them Followed Through: Deputies
A man and his daughter were hospitalized last week after the child shot him, say deputies. Now investigators claim to have uncovered a patricidal murder plot involving another girl. Deputies said they were called out Tuesday evening at around 11:30 p.m. to a residence in northwest Parker County. The county...
12-Year-Old Girl Shoots Father Then Herself in Murder Pact with Female Friend, Texas Police Say
Investigators say the two girls had planned to "run away together to Georgia" A 12-year-old girl in Texas shot her father then herself, local authorities say. Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday in northwest Parker County, Texas, where they found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street.
Texas Family Shocked After Finding a Baby Abandoned In Their Shed
A Texas family got the shock of their lives this past weekend. John and Katharine McClain out of Livingston, Texas, just northeast of Houston, were likely sleeping when early Saturday morning when havoc began to formulate just outside their doors. CAUGHT ON CAMERA. A relatively naked man was caught on...
Texas family saves abandoned baby found in shed
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU/CNN) - John and Katharine McClain and their family live in the city limits of Livingston but far away from much activity. Until Saturday morning when their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before allegedly stealing a neighbor’s pickup. The sound of...
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
F! That – Texas is The Most Foul-Mouth State in The Country
I blame the heat, traffic and terrible football teams. Turns out Texas has three of the most foul-mouthed cities in the U.S. When it comes to cussing, Texas reigns supreme you M-Fer!. Swearing is Good For You. C'mon, dropping an F bomb when you get angry does feel kinda good...
2 arrested for child endangerment after Texas child found wandering in roadway
Two Texas caretakers have been arrested after a 5-year-old child was found wandering around in the roadway in a Polk County sub-division.
Central Texas inmate on the run after fleeing cemetery shift
Brandon Hogan is reported to have escaped while working a crew shift at Seaton Cemetery.
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Moore Magnet School students received high fives and fist bumps on Thursday. It’s part of a program the school started last year called Dudes Holding Doors. Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver...
20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: ‘There’s a lack of value for life… no fear of consequences’
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. “There’s a lack of value...
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
