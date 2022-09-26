ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exodus Travels’ 2022 Life of Adventure Contest is Back!

Leading adventure tour operator, and Your Guide to the World, Exodus Travels is celebrating the return of travel by bringing back its popular #LifeofAdventure contest, running from Sept. 27 to Dec. 20, 2022, with a chance to win a different trip every year for life!. As the first travel company...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Introduction: London Bridge Is Down, A 19-Hour UK Jaunt

Welcome to my next trip report, a recap of my journey to London earlier this month to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. London Bridge Is Down, A Trip Report – The Queen Is Dead, Long Live The King. The phrase “London Bridge is down” was used to communicate...
TRAVEL
geekwire.com

Alaska Airlines shaves flight minutes and fuel, thanks to software from Google-backed AI startup

Alaska Airlines has reduced flight time and carbon emissions after using dispatch software from a small Silicon Valley startup. Airspace Intelligence has helped the Seattle-based airline shave an average of 2.7 minutes per flight so far this year, saving 6,866 metric tons of carbon dioxide — the equivalent of 17 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, according to new data provided by Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
ZDNet

Google is making eco-friendly routing on Maps available to developers for free

A year after introducing eco-friendly routing to Google Maps, Google on Wednesday announced that it's opening up the capability on the Google Maps Platform for developers. That means other businesses that use Google Maps to find routes for their drivers -- such as ridesharing companies or delivery companies -- will be able to use eco-routing within their own apps for their own user base, thus saving them money on fuel.
INTERNET
Advnture

Learn the four D’s of navigation before your next wild escape

The more you explore, the more you realize that there’s a lot that goes into navigation for hiking. You need to know how to read a map, how to use a compass and have pockets or a backpack big enough to carry both. It can definitely seem formidable at first, but an easy place to start is with the four D’s of navigation. If you don’t know them, the four D’s of navigation are simple to remember and provide you with a really handy tool to help you stay oriented in the wild.
YOGA

