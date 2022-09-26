ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Bush Hager Brings Daughters Mila, 9, & Poppy, 7, To The White House For Elton John Concert

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jenna Bush Hager, 40, enjoyed a family outing at the White House for the Elton John concert this past weekend. Jenna returned to her former home in Washington D.C. with her husband Henry Chase Hager, 44, and their daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9. The family of four took a photo with Jenna’s mom, former first lady Laura Bush, 75, outside the White House.

Jenna also shared two photos of her daughters inside the White House, where she lived while her father George W. Bush, 76, was the 43rd U.S. president. Poppy and Mila looked so adorable as they cheesed for the camera standing in front of the red carpet near one of the entrances into the White House.

“A magical night we will never forget! ✨✨✨💫💫💫,” Jenna wrote in the caption of her Instagram. Her Today co-workers Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones gushed over the cute Bush-Hager family photos in the comments section. Jenna and Henry didn’t bring their 3-year-old son Hal to the Elton John concert.

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry in New York on Sept. 26, 2019 (Photo: Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time Jenna’s shared pics of her kids in public. The former first daughter sometimes posts pics of her brood on social media, especially during special occasions. She memorably posted a Christmas photo last year where all three of her kids were smiling and jumping in front of a print of a green Christmas tree.

In July, Jenna shared new photos of her son Hal on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. “He’s not a baby anymore,” the doting mom said to Hoda of her youngest child, who bears similar features and smile to Jenna’s father. Jenna also gushed over the “wonderful” summer vacation that her of five enjoyed.

