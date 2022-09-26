Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge the Dodgers and Astros?
From Albert Pujols' chase to 700 home runs to Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to a modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani to the NL East division race, baseball is in an incredible place right now. The races are hot, and the playoffs are...
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Yankees, Cardinals clinch divisions
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links
With an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the American League, the Houston Astros begin a two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
Yardbarker
The Yankees main X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs
After looking like they were about to fall apart at times during the second half of the 2022 season, the New York Yankees have recovered and are closing in on wrapping up the American League East division over the next few days. Barring a shocking collapse, the Yankees will automatically move on to the Division Series and skip the Wild Card round as the number two seed in the American League.
Detroit News
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Ranking: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week Before 2022 Postseason
One week remains in the 2022 MLB regular season, and there are still five postseason spots up for grabs as teams battle to join the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs. There are four...
MLB playoff picture: Updated postseason bracket, standings, key Wednesday matchups for Mets, Braves, Phillies
The 2022 MLB season is in the sprint to the finish line. When you're not watching Albert Pujols try to blast beyond 700 career homers, or Aaron Judge try to set the American League homer record ... or win the Triple Crown, it's all about the playoff push. To keep you up to date on the rush toward the postseason, we're laying out the playoff picture every day from now until Game 162 on Oct. 5, and highlighting games that might end up making the difference.
Bleacher Report
Prepare to Wait Decades Before Seeing MLB's Next Member of the 700 Home Run Club
It's only been a couple of days since Albert Pujols joined Babe Ruth, Henry Aaron and Barry Bonds in Major League Baseball's hallowed 700 home run club. You can expect the wait for the next new member to last not days, weeks, months or even years, but decades. Is this...
Bleacher Report
Potential MLB Sleeper Teams to Watch for In 2023 Season
With focus shifting to the MLB postseason in less than 10 days, the majority of fanbases are looking ahead to 2023 with hopes they can be in this position next year. This season was full of surprises, from the Baltimore Orioles emerging from worst in the AL to above .500 playoff contenders, to the Cleveland Guardians emerging as the AL Central's best.
Bleacher Report
Xander Bogaerts Hasn't Made Decision on $20M Red Sox Contract Option for 2023 Season
Despite popular belief, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said Tuesday that he has not made a decision on whether or not he will opt out of his $20 million player option for the 2023 season. "I have not...I have not even given any thought about that," Bogaerts said, per...
WATCH: Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris for American League record
Chasing history, the Aaron Judge home run watch continues. This past Thursday saw Judge come just a few feet away
Bleacher Report
Marlins Issue Call For Mets Fans to Buy Tickets for Braves Series amid NL East Race
The Miami Marlins are hoping to pack LoanDepot Park with New York Mets fans when they welcome the Atlanta Braves into town for their regular season series from Oct. 3-5. The 97-57 Mets hold a one-game lead over the 96-58 Braves for the National League East crown with eight games to go. Both teams are headed to the playoffs, but the winner will earn the National League's No. 2 playoff seed and a bye through the NL Wild Card Round.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The Atlanta Braves (97-58) will attempt to complete a series sweep of the Washington Nationals (53-101) when the teams face off Wednesday evening. Veteran Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the Braves while righty Josiah Gray (7-10) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Looks To End Six-Game Skid
The Red Sox could desperately use a win despite being eliminated from postseason contention. Boston lost its sixth straight game Monday night in a 14-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams will play the second of their four-game set Tuesday at Fenway Park. The last two games have...
Bleacher Report
