Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
WGNtv.com
South Side eatery serving up Chicago classics
Fabulous Freddie’s on 31st is a family-owned, women-led Southside eatery that has been serving up Chicago classics for over 30 years. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of their signature burgers is co-owner Denise Bertucci. 701 W. 31st Street. Facebook @freddieson31st. Instagram @freddieson31st. Twitter @freddieson31st.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
947wls.com
This Chicago Suburb is home to one of the nation’s Best Haunted Houses
Before we plan out our trick-or-treat routes, we gotta plan out our haunted house must’s for October…. And this one seems like it needs to be at the top of the list. Lockport is home to what’s been dubbed the 3rd best-haunted house in the nation, HellsGate. This makes it #1 in Illinois.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in Chicago 2022: For Adults & Kid-Friendly
Here’s a look at things to do for Halloween in Chicago 2022 covering Halloween event for adults and ones that are kid-friendly. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are an event that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your offering in your message.
Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in the Chicago Area This Fall
Autumn is in full swing, which means pumpkins patches across the Chicago area are ripe and ready for visitors. In fact, Illinois may be the best place to hunt for squashes, as the state is the biggest pumpkin-producer in the game, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department said Illinois harvested the largest share of U.S. pumpkins in 2020.
spoonuniversity.com
Mini Pockets of Magic: 5411 Empanadas Opens in Downtown Evanston
When I heard 5411 Empanadas was set to open a new location less than five minutes from campus, I knew I had to stop by. Tucked into a small storefront on Davis Street, the Evanston locale of 5411 Empanadas started serving customers on May 7th after a decade of catering to the Chicago community.
Which neighborhood would you move to in Chicago if you had another choice?
You've lived in Chicago, mostly in the same neighborhood, for over ten years. This sub has heard stories and questions about moving from transplants or recent transplants still trying to find their way.
Fast Casual
Fresh Stack Burger opening 3rd location
Fresh Stack Burger Co is opening its third location next month. The store is located at 3041 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, Illinois. Developed by Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas as well as Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group and other industry veterans, the fast casual brand serves thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes and more, Sean Thomas said in a company press release.
fox32chicago.com
McDonald’s to add adult Happy Meals to the menu
CHICAGO - McDonald’s has found a way for adults to also enjoy a Happy Meal complete with toy figurines. The fast-food chain announced Tuesday a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a boxed meal that contains one of four collectible figurines: Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® and Cactus Buddy.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society takes in Florida pets
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society will be taking in dozens of pets affected by Hurricane Ian. Up to 35 cats and dogs are expected to arrive at the Chicago facility Wednesday. The animals were already in Florida shelters, but were moved to free up space for local pets and families affected by the […]
fox32chicago.com
High school on Chicago's Southwest Side in the running for big money prize
CHICAGO - Curie Metropolitan High School on Chicago's Southwest Side is in the running for a big prize to help revitalize their theater. The school is a finalist for a $50,000 award in the "World's Best High School" contest. Curie has made the top 10 short list under the ‘Supporting...
Senior dog gets a major transformation
Meet Linguine! He is a 10-year-old, 10-pound Maltese mix who has gone through quite a transformation. Linguine was found as a stray with matted hair and suffering from dental disease.
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago Halloween Cruises from $10
Celebrate the spooky season with a fun-filled cruise along Lake Michigan that combines costumes, dancing and drinks with views of the iconic Chicago skyline. 312 Cruises offers discounts for cruises as cheap as $10 on October 29 and 30, 2022. Hop aboard a three-story, 140-foot luxury yacht for the most...
jazminmarie.co
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
Interesting Finding in Chicago! I love my city but this is too funny
Lived here my whole life and aggressive driving is one thing I’ll never not talk about. It’s a city staple. vomeronasal: Other cities: "Don't drink and drive" Chicago: "Take LSD"
