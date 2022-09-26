ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Report: Austin area sees median rent cost almost double in a year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready to open your wallets because Austin saw the largest increase in rent across the U.S. in the last year, according to a new study. A new report from Dwellsy, a rental market search website, found that the Austin area saw an increase of 86% in the cost of monthly rent in the time period of August 2021 to August 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
multifamilybiz.com

Palladius Capital Management Acquires Newly Built 342-Unit Citizen House Kyle Multifamily Community in Suburban Austin Market

AUSTIN, TX - Palladius Capital Management, a vertically-integrated real estate investment manager focused on pursuing multifamily, student housing, hospitality and select thematic investment strategies, announced the acquisition of Citizen House Kyle, a 342-unit Class A multifamily asset in the high-growth South Austin suburb of Kyle, TX. Located along the I-35...
AUSTIN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
LOCKHART, TX
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Real Estate
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
smartcitiesdive.com

Austin launches homeless encampment management team, tool

The city of Austin, Texas, launched a multi-departmental team last month to streamline and bring greater consistency to how it handles homeless encampments in public spaces. The Homeless Encampment Management Team and a new digital, data-driven encampment tracking tool will prioritize responses for encampment cleanups. Last year, the first federal...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
TEXAS STATE
post-register.com

More residential units planned for Lockhart￼

Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
LOCKHART, TX
Axios

Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close

Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
hellogeorgetown.com

Isaiah 117 House Coming to Georgetown, TX

The Tennessee-based organization cares for children awaiting foster placement will serve all of Williamson County, and will be holding their kick-off event at Tippit Middle School on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Newsom Speaks in Texas Despite Travel Ban

California Governor Gavin Newsom traveled to Austin, Texas, over the weekend to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival about his perspective on national politics. His most pointed comments attacked the actions of fellow governors, including Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, primarily over their handling of the unprecedented influx of unlawful migrants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tom Handy

Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
TEXAS STATE

