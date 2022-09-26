Read full article on original website
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
SMU Alumni Pledge $15 Million to Ford Stadium End Zone Project
SMU may not have kept the Iron Skillet, but SMU alumni couple Bill Armstrong and Liz Martin Armstrong announced they earmarked a $15 million gift toward the Garry Weber End Zone Complex at Gerald J. Ford Stadium during a pep rally Sept. 23 ahead of Saturday’s SMU-TCU rivalry game.
Meet Walnut Hill Academy’s New Principal
Meaker prioritizes safety, enrichment, smooth transition to new site. Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy is under new leadership and will move to its new, rebuilt campus Jan. 1. Dr. Philip Meaker joined the Walnut Hill team July 18 as principal. Now in a new school year, Meaker plans to lead...
Report: 19.7% of Dallas Area Homebuyers Reneged on Deals in August
The U.S. housing market saw an influx of canceled home sales this summer, particularly in Sun Belt markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth. The area previously saw a rush of homebuyers earlier in the pandemic. A report from Redfin shows 19.7% of pending sales in the Dallas area fell through in August,...
Degrees of Debt
Dallas data strategist authors book, offers students another way forward. After President Biden announced an unprecedented plan to reduce student debt, the issue of overwhelming college costs again made its way into the national dialogue. While many believe the proposed debt relief plan will help students who struggle to make...
Medical City Spine Hospital Debuts New Surgery Center
The Medical City Spine Hospital opened a new surgery space to provide specialized orthopedic and spine care, known as the Medical City Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center Dallas. The new center is a collaborative effort with 15 physician partners who specialize in adult and pediatric orthopedic and spine surgeries, hip...
EarthX to Celebrate Half Earth Day With Immersive Film Premiere
EarthX and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra are working together for the U.S. premiere of The Way of the Rain — Hope for Earth through a performance combining orchestra, chorus, film, art, and spoken word. The show will be held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center at 7 p.m....
North Texas Giving Day Raises $62.6M
The 14th annual North Texas Giving Day, held Sept. 22, raised $62,656,273 for local nonprofits. The grand total was reached by 94,285 donors for more than 3,000 nonprofits across the region. North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour, online giving event where people can shop through thousands of nonprofits to...
Children’s Medical Center Foundation Gets $500,000 from Jordan Spieth Family Foundation
Children’s Medical Center Foundation, the fundraising arm of Children’s Health, recently announced a $500,000 donation from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation (JSFF) to support the expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano, with a focus on pediatric oncology. “Annie and I are very grateful to the incredible oncology...
