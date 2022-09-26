Hot on the heels of his annual Renewal Festival at Cotton Meadows in Buena Vista, Colo., Billy Strings has plotted a set of February concert dates that will take the bluegrass musician back to The Centennial State for a three-night run at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colo., on Feb. 2 through 4. News of the freshly announced shows landed on Sunday afternoon, following Strings’ Saturday night closing set at Renewal, which included accompaniment by Sarah Jarosz, who performed her own set at the festival before joining Strings on stage for a selection of Bill Monroe covers. Read a recap of the festivalhere.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO