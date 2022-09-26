Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
Warm days, but cooler nights ahead
While our friends in Florida continue to deal with the impacts of Hurricane Ian, we're as clear as can be here in Central Texas. -- Nick Bannin
365thingsaustin.com
Austin Mediterranean Festival
Celebrate amazing cuisine and culture at the 88th Mediterranean Festival! They’ll have a variety of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music!. The festival will take place on the grounds of St. Elias Orthodox Church, on East 11th Street between Red River and...
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
westlakefeatherduster.com
Mexican food never disappoints in Austin
Along South First Street lies Taqueria Arandas. I thought it would be just another Mexican food place, but I was dead wrong. As you sit down, you will be greeted by a nice woman holding some homemade tortilla chips and flavorful salsa. They will also hand out a menu with a nice variety of plates to choose from.
Eater
New York Dumpling Automat Brings French Onion Soup Dumplings to Austin
Five locations of a dumpling automat are coming soon to Austin thanks to New York-based franchise Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. The first location will be found at 1407 East Fifth Street, Suite 201 in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood opening sometime in 2023, as reported by Austin Business Journal. Brooklyn Dumpling...
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
everythingnash.com
Scotty McCreery Performs Sold-Out Show at Gruene Hall
Scotty McCreery will likely never, ever forget his September 23 concert. The American Idol alum performed to a sold-out crowd at the famous Gruene Hall, in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait‘s now-legendary career began. McCreery celebrated the event on Facebook, sharing a few photos from the memorable evening.
papercitymag.com
Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
Report: This restaurant serves up the most delicious sandwiches in Texas
When it comes to the best, everyone has a go-to shop or restaurant for their favorite cuisines, but is your choice the top choice of the state you reside in?
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
This Is The Coziest Cabin AirBNB In Texas
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the coziest AirBNB cabins in each state.
dailytrib.com
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
Eater
South Austin Pasta Truck Will Open Italian Restaurant in North Austin
South Austin Italian food truck Artipasta is opening a new pasta restaurant this year in North Austin. The new spot will be found at 6406 North I-35 Frontage Road within the Linc in the Highland neighborhood potentially in late October, but that is subject to change. Right now, the physical...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
fox7austin.com
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close
Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
