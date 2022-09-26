Read full article on original website
Yikes: It’s Possible for Your Loving Partner To Become Emotionally Unavailable—Here’s What To Know
There often comes a turning point in a romantic relationship when things shift, however subtly or dramatically, from light fun into deeply emotional territory. And a partner's capacity to respond to this and reciprocate this growth in vulnerability reflects their level of emotional availability. But at the same time, emotional...
Is It Actually Safe (or Effective) to Do a Full-Body Workout Every Day?
Doing a full-body workout every day isn't the best strategy to get stronger or build muscle. Here's why, plus how to train your entire body more effectively.
Transform your Skinny Arms with the Preacher Curl – Benefits, Muscles Worked, Technique Tips and Variations
Time to add mass and muscle to your arms and transform your guns with the highly effective Preacher Curl. The Preacher Curl is a barbell arm exercise performed with an EZ bar and a Preacher Curl rack. Muscles Worked by Preacher Curls. The Preacher Curl primarily hits the biceps branchii,...
The Only 20-Minute Treadmill Workout You Need to Build Muscle and Cardio Fitness Over 50
This 20-minute treadmill cardio workout for older adults gets your heart pumping while improving your balance and strengthening your upper body and core.
Do supplements help hair growth?
New products promoting hair growth, or preventing hair loss, are driving a booming market — but do supplements help hair growth?
I’m In My 40s and Have Never Gotten Injectables—Here Are The Under-$20 Products I Swear By for Keeping My Skin Fresh Instead
Society seems to be at a tipping point with anti-aging. Though Botox and other injectables have become more normalized, we're simultaneously seeing women in the public eye forsake these treatments and embrace their mature skin—and as with any personal style choice to each their own. Personally, I've considered getting injectables—possibly Botox to eliminate the “political rage” lines between my eyes, or maybe some Juvederm to round out the smirk lines around my mouth—but like many luxury beauty treatments, injectables have simply never been accessible in my budget.
Low on Workout Motivation? Try ‘Fitness Stacking’ To Get Moving
Getting started is often the hardest part of working out. But jumping over that hurdle can feel a lot easier when the finish line feels just a short distance away. That’s why the digital fitness brand obé is encouraging people to play with “fitness stacking”: Tackling one 10-minute burst of activity at a time. And seeing if, after those 10 minutes are up, you’re up for more.
Deadlifts vs. Squats: Which Is Better for Lower-Body Strength?
When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
New Research Shows What Strength Training Can Do For Your Life As You Age
Aside from growing strong muscles, lifting weights improves bone strength, flexibility, and balance. Those advantages don't decrease when you get older.
How much protein do you need in a day? Figuring out the right amount for you
The ideal amount of protein depends on your weight, age, and how much you exercise. Protein, one of three types of macronutrients, helps our bodies repair the muscles, bones, and cells vital to keeping our bodies structurally intact. In fact, we are made up of roughly 10,000 various proteins that help us function. Protein is made up of chains of amino acids, and because the nine essential amino acids are not made by the body, we must get protein from food.
What is Bilateral Training, and Why Should You Add It to Your Strength Training Routine?
You might not consider your usual everyday activities to be a form of exercise, but every time you bend over and reach down to tie your shoelaces, push a shopping cart down the grocery store aisle, or get up off the couch, you're doing bilateral movements. Bilateral training is a...
Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked
Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
Pumping weights could help you live longer – how to start at any age
Gymtimadation is real, especially if you’ve never entered the weights section of a gym – where everyone seems to know what they’re doing, and has muscles bulging out of their shirts. But pumping iron is about more than sculpting abs or biceps, according to new research it could actually help you live longer.Academics at the US’s National Cancer Institute in Rockville examined data on almost 100,000 adults with an average age of 71 who gave information on their weightlifting activity. During the next 9.6 years there were 28,477 deaths. So the study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine,...
Bearaby Just Launched the Cuddliest Body Pillow To Melt Away All Your Morning Aches and Pains
Much to the chagrin of my chiropractor, dermatologist, and Miguel, my deep tissue massage guy, I’m a stomach sleeper. I know, I know. I can’t help it! The life-long comfort of sleeping on my belly with one leg tucked up like a frog’s is slowly revealing its consequences though. My neck, hips, and back have all had it. And don’t even get me started on the idea that I’m inducing wrinkles by smushing my face into a pillow each night...
‘I’m a Career Coach, and This Is What Not To Do If You Have To Give Your Employees Bad News’
Whether it's not-so-positive feedback on a project or getting laid off, receiving bad news at work is never fun. However, how a boss or manager delivers said news impacts how employees receive the information, so employers should handle these conversations with extreme care. To help with this, Amina AlTai, a career and business coach for entrepreneurs and executives, shares seven things employers should not do when giving employees bad news and what to do instead. Spoiler alert: There's a lot of empathy involved.
‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and This Is the Best (and Worst) Sleep Position for Smooth Digestion’
If you’re on a mission to improve your digestion, let me clue you in on a little secret: It’s not just what you eat, but how you eat that matters. For instance, eating while standing up versus sitting down can play a role in the way your stomach feels following a meal. Countless other lifestyle factors also come into play in this regard. (If you’ve ever dealt with intense episodes of stress, I’m sure you already know that the gut-brain connection is very real.)
The Best Vitamins for Women in 2022 for Every Type of Health Concern
Get your daily dose of vitamins and minerals that you need to maintain a healthy life with our best picks for women — find out more
‘I’m an RD, and This Is the One Type of Bread I Buy When I Want to Boost My Gut Health and Energy Levels’
Have you ever spent so long in the bread section of your local grocery store trying to find the Goldilocks-grade 'just right' loaf—not so nutritious that it tastes like cardboard but not so refined that it completes clogs your digestive system—that your eyes started glazing over? Same. Regardless, I always manage to find some kind of bread to keep on my kitchen counter for when avocado toast or a BLT sandwich time calls. Throughout the years, however, the type of bread that ends up in my shopping cart has changed.
How to Build Massive Back Strength and Muscle Mass with the Lat Push Down
This guide will teach you everything you need to know about the Lat Push Down and how to use and perform it correctly in your training. Also known as the Straight-Arm Pull Down, this exercise is a cable pulling exercise that targets the lats and strengthens the back. What Muscles...
I Tried Skin Cycling, and It Made All of My Most Potent (and Expensive) Products Work Better Than Ever
Caring for my skin has been a journey. After dealing with an acne-prone complexion as a teen, I spent much of my 20s relying on YouTube education and 12-step regimens that involved layering products and mixing acids and vitamins that had no business being combined. But thanks to the newly-TikTok famous method of “skin cycling,” after years of doing the most, I’ve finally got the balance right.
