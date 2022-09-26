Read full article on original website
Related
Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years
Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'
Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
Police issue pictures of man after woman is raped in her own flat in 'horrific attack'
Police are urgently searching for a man who they want to question after a woman was raped in a 'horrific attack' in her own home. Police were called to the woman's flat in Beckenham, south London, at 4.35am on August 20 after she reported that a man had entered her flat and raped her.
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
RELATED PEOPLE
Tributes to 'beautiful' teenage girl, 18, who died two days after car she was a passenger in collided with a BMW
Police have named a teenager killed in a horror crash after the car she was a passenger in collided with a BMW. Georgia Bendelow, 18, suffered serious injuries following a crash between a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road at around 6.40pm on Wednesday.
Twist in the death of an Ernst & Young worker, 33, who plunged to her death off a terrace at her Sydney office after work drinks as investigators make a major change to the timeline
The mystery of what happened before an EY employee plunged to her death from the balcony of the accounting giant's Sydney office has deepened - as investigators receive more information about when she left work and returned to the building. Initial reports indicated the 33-year-old worker attended a function at...
No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman
A police officer who left a woman fearing for her life as he tried to rape her will not have his jail term increased after Court of Appeal judges concluded it was “not unduly lenient”.Ernesto Ceraldi, 44, who has since resigned from Greater Manchester Police, was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court in June after earlier pleading guilty to attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.The court heard his victim was throttled, punched and had her hair pulled.His jail term was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) under...
Horror crash leaves FIVE teenagers dead after ute slammed into a tree on a country road - as driver, 18, fights for life in hospital
At least five people have died in a horror car crash just after 8pm on Tuesday. A Nissan Navara utility lost control and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town of around 1000, near Picton, 100km southwest of Sydney. The 18-year-old male driver survived, and was treated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
Two teenagers charged with murdering boy outside school gates appear in court
Two teenagers charged with murdering a boy outside his school gates have made their first appearance in court.Khayri McLean, 15, died in hospital after being stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) on Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday.Two males, aged 15 and 16, appeared before a district judge at Leeds Youth Court on Monday jointly charged with murder and possession of a knife.The teenagers, who are both from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, were not asked to enter pleas during the brief hearing.Wearing grey prison tracksuits, they spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.They...
Moment driver is hounded and surrounded by BMW convoy then run over 'before he was chased by gang wielding bars'
This is the moment a driver was hounded, surrounded and brought to a standstill by a convoy of angry BMW drivers. Ben Phillips was on his way from Ibiza with his wife, when a car suddenly cut in front of him causing him to beep his horn. The pair had...
Teenage rugby player, 19, appears in court accused of killing an 'absolute gentleman' who was found unconscious in the street with serious injuries while on a golfing weekend
A teenage rugby player has appeared in court accused of killing a 'loving' and 'respected' golfer in a town centre assault. Morgan Wainewright, 19, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, South Wales, is charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Nicholas. Andrew, 43, from Poole, Dorset, was found unconscious with serious injuries...
GOLF・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dutch Cycling Star Pushed, Yelled at Teen Girls During Hotel Assault
Court documents have revealed how an altercation between a Dutch cyclist and two teenage girls at a hotel spiraled out of control, leading to the star rider’s arrest and subsequent court appearance. Mathieu van der Poel on Monday pleaded guilty to the assault of two teenage girls at his hotel, the Novotel Brighton Resort, in Sydney. The 27-year-old had attempted to get an early night’s sleep in the lead-up to a world championship race the next day, but when the girls, aged 13 and 14, decided to play a game of “knock and run,” things went south. According to NCA...
BBC
Teenagers detained for murder bid knife attack in Thornliebank
Two teenagers who attempted to kill a 15-year-old boy in East Renfrewshire have been detained for 40 months. The pair - aged 15 and 16 at the time - carried out the knife attack in Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, on 28 February last year. The High Court in Edinburgh heard how...
Comments / 0