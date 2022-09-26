Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment
Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines
Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
Can Osteoporosis Be Related To Autoimmune Disorders?
The National Institute on Aging defines osteoporosis as a condition that weakens bones in the wrist, hip, and spine, causing them to break easily. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, an estimated 10 million people aged 50 and above have osteoporosis in the United States. Over the years, osteoporosis has earned the moniker, "silent disease," because many people don't see (or rarely see) the symptoms until it's too late, per the National Institute on Aging. This is likely due to limited knowledge about bone growth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
Nature.com
Changes in inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal mucosal secretion after septoplasty
Deviated nasal septum (DNS) is suggested to be associated with nonspecific inflammation of the nasal mucosa. The authors hypothesized septoplasty may reduce nasal mucosal inflammation, therefore the authors aimed to measure various inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal secretion following septoplasty. Prospectively, 17 patients undergoing elective septoplasty were included. Symptomatic changes after septoplasty were evaluated with Sino-nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) and Nasal obstruction symptom evaluation (NOSE) scores. Using acoustic rhinometry, changes of the nasal airway volume were measured. Nasal secretion was collected within 2Â weeks and 3Â months before and after septoplasty, respectively. The inflammatory biomarker high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), and inflammatory cytokines including tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNF Î±), interferon Î³ (IFN-Î³), interleukin-4 (IL-4), eotaxin-1, and regulated upon activation, normal T cell expressed and presumably secreted (RANTES) were quantified in the nasal secretion by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays or multiplex bead array assays. The patients' mean age was 30.5"‰Â±"‰6.8 (ranging from 19 to 43), consisting of 15 male and 2 female patients. The median SNOT-22 and NOSE scores changed from 54 to 14 and 78 to 15, respectively, both showing a significant decrease. In acoustic rhinometry, nasal cavity volume of convex side significantly increased after septoplasty, whereas significant discrepancy of nasal airway volume between concave and convex sides became insignificant. No significant difference was noted both before and after septoplasty between the concave and convex sides in all seven biomarkers. The HMGB1, RANTES, IL-4, and TNF-Î± concentrations following septoplasty showed significant decrease in 34 nasal cavities of 17 patients (all p"‰<"‰0.05). However, when the 17 concave and 17 convex sides were analyzed separately, the significant reduction in four biomarkers were only significant in the concave sides (all p"‰<"‰0.05), but not significantly reduced in convex sides. Septoplasty may have benefited not only in normalizing the nasal airflow and symptom improvement, but also in nonspecific inflammation attenuation in the nasal airway.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Farxiga Reduces Cardiovascular Deaths in People With Heart Failure
People who take the drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) for heart failure are less likely to die from cardiovascular causes, according to a new study — the largest to date — published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Farxiga was originally developed as glucose-lowering drug for type 2 diabetes,...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
scitechdaily.com
Green Tea Found To Improve Gut Health and Lower Blood Sugar
A study suggests that there is potential to minimize the risks of metabolic syndrome. According to recent research conducted on individuals with a cluster of heart disease risk factors, ingesting green tea extract for four weeks can decrease blood sugar levels and enhance gut health by reducing inflammation and “leaky gut.”
Nature.com
Lingering cardiac involvement in previously well people after mild COVID-19
Serial heart MRI scans conducted in previously well people with mild initial COVID-19 illness suggest that lingering cardiac symptoms may be explained, at least in part, by ongoing mild cardiac inflammation. The problem. Lingering cardiac symptoms, including exercise intolerance, tachycardia and chest pain, are increasingly recognized as post-acute COVID-19 sequelae1....
Medical News Today
The average week of delivery with gestational diabetes
Most people with well-controlled gestational diabetes have full-term deliveries. However, the condition can cause complications, such as preeclampsia and a larger-than-average fetus, which may require early delivery. While experts do not have an exact number for the average week of delivery with gestational diabetes, most advise full-term pregnancies for those...
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
Nature.com
Association of human gut microbiota composition and metabolic functions with Ficus hirta Vahl dietary supplementation
Ficus hirta Vahl (FHV), a traditional herbal ingredient of the tonic diet, receives increasing popularity in southern China. However, it is largely unknown that how a FHV diet (FHVD) affects the human gut microbiome. In this exploratory study, a total of 43 healthy individuals were randomized into the FHVD (n"‰="‰25) and Control (n"‰="‰18) groups to receive diet intervention for 8 weeks. 16S rRNA gene sequencing, metagenomic sequencing and metabolic profile of participants were measured to assess the association between FHV diet and gut microbiome. A preservation effect of Faecalibacterium and enrichment of Dialister, Veillonella, Clostridium, and Lachnospiraceae were found during the FHVD. Accordingly, the pathway of amino acid synthesis, citrate cycle, coenzyme synthesis, and partial B vitamin synthesis were found to be more abundant in the FHVD. In addition, serine, glutamine, gamma-aminobutyric acid, tryptamine, and short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) were higher after the FHVD. The conjoint analysis of FHV components and in-vitro fermentation confirmed that the improved SCFAs concentration was collectively contributed by the increasing abundance of key enzyme genes and available substrates. In conclusion, the muti-omics analysis showed that the FHVD optimized the structure of the gut microbial community and its metabolic profile, leading to a healthy tendency, with a small cluster of bacteria driving the variation rather than a single taxon.
contagionlive.com
The Role of Pharmacists in the World of Pediatric Antimicrobial Stewardship
The limitation in the number of pediatric-specific guidelines by professional organizations, and results from large randomized clinical trials, may place an additional emphasis on literature evaluation skills for pediatric ASP pharmacists. Antimicrobial misuse carries a heavy price tag, contributing to over 2.8 million infections of antimicrobial resistance each year in...
MedicalXpress
Anemia is undertreated in adults with low kidney function
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level measured < 10 g/dl in more than 20% with advanced kidney disease, but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents, and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with...
Comments / 0