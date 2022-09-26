ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Odessa, MI

Volunteer worker shot while canvassing neighborhood

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfIFE_0iAlPt4200

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A volunteer worker who was going door-to-door to talk with residents about Proposal 3 was shot following a heated exchange at a home in Lake Odessa.

According to a press release from Right to Life Michigan, the 84 year-old victim was leaving a residence on September 20 after a heated exchange when she was shot in the back and shoulder.

The victim said she did not know the identity of the shooter or why he attacked. She has not been identified and is still recovering from the gunshot wound.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Michigan State Police.

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

75-year-old woman killed in crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township. The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Odessa, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Canvassing#Violent Crime#Right To Life Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9&10 News

Stanwood Woman Dies After Crashing Into Parked Cars

On Tuesday, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash in Union Township. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene on East Pickard Road around 7:30 p.m., the 75-year-old driver from Stanwood had died. They say the woman’s Ford Escape left the road and...
STANWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

Police find missing 77-year-old man last seen near Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for Michael McNitt, a 77-year-old man who was reported missing. McNitt was last seen in the Frandor area. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has a beard and salt and pepper hair. Anyone who has seen Michael McNitt is asked to contact...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy