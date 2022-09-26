Volunteer worker shot while canvassing neighborhood

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A volunteer worker who was going door-to-door to talk with residents about Proposal 3 was shot following a heated exchange at a home in Lake Odessa.

According to a press release from Right to Life Michigan, the 84 year-old victim was leaving a residence on September 20 after a heated exchange when she was shot in the back and shoulder.

The victim said she did not know the identity of the shooter or why he attacked. She has not been identified and is still recovering from the gunshot wound.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Michigan State Police.