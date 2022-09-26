ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Curbing crime

Annual crime statistics released today shows crime is down 3% in Connecticut. The Brookhaven Town Board could decide on a redistricting map this week, Connecticut businesses retaining workers has been a struggle, and this summer’s heat had an impact on more than just our energy bills. Sabrina is host...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
wshu.org

Expansion of Shore Line East could extend rail service to Rhode Island

Members of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, the state Department of Transportation and Amtrak are reviewing the possibility of expanding the Shore Line East rail service. A law passed last year instructed the state Department of Transportation to undertake a $2.3 million study on extending Shore Line East to Westerly,...
WESTERLY, RI
wshu.org

While violent crime declines, Connecticut records more reported rapes for 2021

Connecticut’s annual crime statistics for 2021 were released Monday, showing a 3% decline in overall crime. Crime has fallen 30% in the state over the last decade. James Rovella, the commissioner for the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, who compiled the report, said while violent crime is down 9%, there was a 23% increase in reported rapes in the state last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

It’s getting hotter in Connecticut. How is the heat impacting your health?

One of the hottest Connecticut summers on record is coming to a close. How is the heat impacting health across the state?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Jan Ellen Spiegel to discuss her article, “How heat affects health: An overlooked outcome of climate change,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
wshu.org

New York grants $10 million to Northwell's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced state investments in Long Island’s economy on Tuesday, including $10 million in grant funding for a health medical research facility. The grant awarded to the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, part of Northwell Health, comes from the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund....
HEALTH
wshu.org

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as a category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon. The category 4 hurricane produced winds of 150 miles per hour and storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy