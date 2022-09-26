Read full article on original website
Connecticut gubernatorial candidates disagree over spending budget surplus in televised debate
Three candidates running for governor in Connecticut faced off in their first televised debate on Tuesday. Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Rob Hotaling clashed over the budget surplus. It was one of the contentious issues in the hour-long debate on NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut. “We...
Regulators give 7 Connecticut cannabis companies another chance to apply for licenses
The Connecticut Social Equity Council reversed their decisions to deny seven companies applying for licenses to be involved in the state’s cannabis industry. The cannabis companies will be allowed to resubmit their applications to clarify who owns and controls their businesses. The reconsiderations approved Monday were made amid a...
Curbing crime
Annual crime statistics released today shows crime is down 3% in Connecticut. The Brookhaven Town Board could decide on a redistricting map this week, Connecticut businesses retaining workers has been a struggle, and this summer’s heat had an impact on more than just our energy bills. Sabrina is host...
New York nursing home worker union objects to new rules on minimum patient care standards
Public comments on changes to New York state’s proposed new minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes are due by the end of Monday. The union representing many of the state’s nursing home workers said the health department’s proposed rules fall short and undermine the intent of the 2021 law.
Expansion of Shore Line East could extend rail service to Rhode Island
Members of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, the state Department of Transportation and Amtrak are reviewing the possibility of expanding the Shore Line East rail service. A law passed last year instructed the state Department of Transportation to undertake a $2.3 million study on extending Shore Line East to Westerly,...
While violent crime declines, Connecticut records more reported rapes for 2021
Connecticut’s annual crime statistics for 2021 were released Monday, showing a 3% decline in overall crime. Crime has fallen 30% in the state over the last decade. James Rovella, the commissioner for the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, who compiled the report, said while violent crime is down 9%, there was a 23% increase in reported rapes in the state last year.
How heat affects health: An overlooked outcome of climate change
By 1 p.m., it was 95 degrees in Norwalk on what would turn out to be the last day of the third mini-heat wave of this summer. Or maybe it was the fourth. It was hot, again. The humidity was off the charts, again. And the air quality was lousy, again.
It’s getting hotter in Connecticut. How is the heat impacting your health?
One of the hottest Connecticut summers on record is coming to a close. How is the heat impacting health across the state?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Jan Ellen Spiegel to discuss her article, “How heat affects health: An overlooked outcome of climate change,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
Bilingual crisis counseling looks to help Long Island youth with mental health challenges
A survey of young people on Long Island found many lack ways to address mental health challenges, according to Organización Latino Americana of Eastern Long Island, known as OLA. So, the group used the “first-of-its-kind survey” to launch a bilingual crisis prevention program. The survey was taken...
New York grants $10 million to Northwell's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced state investments in Long Island’s economy on Tuesday, including $10 million in grant funding for a health medical research facility. The grant awarded to the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, part of Northwell Health, comes from the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund....
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as a category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon. The category 4 hurricane produced winds of 150 miles per hour and storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge...
