whowhatwear

The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design

One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
In Style

Ethical Leather Is the Biggest Fight in Fashion Right Now

"Six thousand dollars? It's not even leather!" an excitable Joan Cusack yells at Melanie Griffith in a scene from 1988's Working Girl. She was talking about a sequin dress but the star of the line is the concept of leather itself, which has always been a symbol of value, before and since. Leather is a premium textile in fashion, used to make some of the highest-end and most expensive garments and accessories (see: Hermès Birkin bags and probably also the bag you carried to work today).
In Style

A Look at the Movements Making the Fashion Industry Cleaner, Kinder, and Safer

When we talk about the future of fashion, design and new technologies are often the first things that come to mind. It makes sense, of course, because beautiful clothing that makes us feel something is what capital "F" fashion is all about. And while that's all part of it, there is more to the story. Fashion is an ecosystem made up of millions of people around the world. From the farm to the factory, the warehouses and the runways, so many individuals are part of what we see in our closets.
In Style

Amal Clooney Wore Dominatrix-Style Boots With Meghan Markle’s Hero Piece for Fall

It’s like Mother Nature really said, “Summer’s over, y'all,” the minute the official day of fall arrived. I had just gotten back from a trip to Los Angeles, where I was wearing dresses and bikinis while lounging by the pool, and upon returning to the Big Apple, I immediately had to dig out all my fall essentials because the temperature had dropped to the mid-50’s? To say I wasn’t prepared is an understatement.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture picks of September 2022

What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. They add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility in the least. From a side table with legs and arms to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs!
Vogue Magazine

Collection

It says a lot about Roland Mouret as a designer that you can look at an origami-folded cap sleeve on a dress and think, Well, that’s very Roland. In fact, “that’s very Roland” is the constant refrain when it comes to his spring 2023 collection, which gets further zip and zing from its color palette, running from teal to candy pink to scarlet to tangerine. He is working with the Mouret-isms he’s been developing and drawing on since the dawn of the 2000s, back when he was wielding pinking shears directly into fabric to conjure up clothing, not to mention his later mega-success with the Galaxy, the dress that sculpted the world: folds and draping across the bust or upper arm or shoulder, reverse seaming, the precision of a high neckline that fans out in the most elegant yet coolest of fashion. They’re all here, looking as good as ever.
furninfo.com

Jaipur Living Introduces New Handcrafted Rug Collection

Jaipur Living announces the launch of a new rug collection in collaboration with Zoe Bios Creative, a Los Angeles-based art house producing limited-edition, one-of-a-kind work and globally inspired curations. The Honeycomb collection is a homage to natural forms–their richness, warmth, and transformational shapes and colors. “Our journey with Jaipur...
In Style

Amal Clooney Wore an Uncharacteristically Flashy Printed Skirt for Date Night

For someone who isn't exactly known for embracing fashion trends, Amal Clooney is stepping out of her usual lace gowns and Italian Riviera-inspired sundresses for some unexpected picks. Hot on the heels of her bondage-inspired boots, she chose a zebra-print pleated skirt for a very special date night with her husband, George Clooney. The two celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a night out in New York City.
homedit.com

12 Popular Curtain Tops: A Guide to Understanding Different Styles

Curtain tops are a distinguishing characteristic of various curtain styles. From structured pleats to industrial grommets, there are such varied designs that you can choose from. Curtain tops have a significant impact on the style of the room, but you shouldn’t feel confined by this. It is important to...
aarp.org

Home Design With the Future in Mind

Watch as Architectural Digest’s Editor, Lila Allen, and AARP’s VP of Family, Home and Community, Rodney Harrell, came together for a virtual conversation about how to design your forever home to accommodate shifts in your life.
In Style

Bach Mai Is Bringing Couture to American Fashion

For most people, "American fashion" means something specific. Usually, it's ready-to-wear, preppy, and bright, led by brands like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Diane Von Furstenberg. Couture isn't generally on the list, and that's why designer Bach Mai started his brand in the U.S. The Texas-born and raised fashion designer went to Parson's for fashion design and then quickly made his way to Paris, where he became John Galliano's first design assistant focusing on Artisanal Haute Couture. While this was a defining point in his career, he knew he'd be back in New York.
hypebeast.com

Daniel Arsham Showcases Custom Porsche 356 "Bonsai"

Daniel Arsham has offered a first look at his newly-modified Porsche 1955 356 Speedster inspired by the Japanese aesthetic concept of Wabi Sabi — a world view that finds beauty and serenity in the simple, imperfect, and impermanent. With less than 4,000 Porsche 356 Speedsters in existence, Arsham modifies the grail two-seater convertible into something completely unique, stripping back the layers and embracing the natural age and patina of the nearly 70-year-old car.
Architectural Digest

Kim Kardashian Is Officially Launching a Home Accessories Collection

If you’ve ever seen an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, done a deep dive on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, or if you’ve glimpsed AD’s 2020 tour of her Axel Vervoodt–designed home, you know that the businesswoman and entertainment personality has a thing for monochrome, particularly of the greige variety. The neutral color has invaded much of Kardashian’s world, from the shared office of her brands Skims and Skkn by Kim to the products themselves, the most devout being her nine stone-toned Skkn by Kim products that feature no distracting informational labels or in-your-face branding.
