US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
monitordaily.com
ACIA Aero Leasing and IPRC Agree to Convert 3 ATR 72-600 Aircraft
ACIA Aero Leasing (ACIA), a provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, and IPR Conversions, Limited in Switzerland (IPRC), a supplemental type certificate (STC) holder for the conversion of ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft into freighters, agreed to jointly convert a fleet of three ATR 72-600 aircraft into freighters.
dronedj.com
Verizon drone program gets IS-BAO nod for impeccable safety standards
Verizon has become the first corporate drone program in the US to receive the International Standards for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) registration. The registration certificate comes after a six-month-long voluntary and detailed audit of Verizon’s drone operations, governance, and safety standards. Administered by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC),...
Aviation International News
Magnetic Engines Expands Shop Space
Magnetic Engines in Tallinn, Estonia, has more than doubled the size of its aircraft engine shop. With the expansion, the shop has grown from 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) to more than 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft). The larger facility provides for more shop and office space, as well as engine and engine components storage.
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
United States Army Awards AeroVironment $20.6 Million Switchblade 300 Tactical Missile Systems Contract
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it received a $20,602,464 firm-fixed-price contract award on Aug. 18, 2022 from the U.S. Army Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) project office for the procurement of Switchblade® 300 tactical missile systems (TMS). The contract will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal and is scheduled to be delivered by July 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005302/en/ Designed for use in engaging beyond-line-of-sight targets with lethal effects, Switchblade 300 is deployed via tube-launch from land, sea, mobile or air organic platforms. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
US DoD Award Contract to Verizon to Build Private 5G Network in Aircraft Hangar
Verizon announced an $11.5 million Tranche 2 award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to construct a private 5G network inside an aircraft maintenance hangar on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH). The design will allow military leaders to leverage the high-speed, high-bandwidth and low-latency of Verizon 5G, providing...
ctemag.com
No Cable Technology (NCT)
Beckhoff is taking the next step in mechatronics flexibility with No Cable Technology (NCT), a major extension of its proven eXtended Transport System (XTS). NCT provides contactless power supply and synchronous real-time data communication directly to XTS movers. This solution enables individual movers to serve as mobile handling and processing stations, essentially turning the intelligent transport system into a powerful, highly flexible multi-robot system.
Aviation International News
Bizav Groups Release Policy Principles on Sustainability
Business aviation groups today released policy principles to guide long-term carbon emissions reductions in the lead-up to the 41st International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Triennial Assembly this week. ICAO convenes its 193 member states every three years to set worldwide aviation policy, with the next such meeting starting tomorrow in Montreal and running through October 7.
3printr.com
Addifab and BOFA International sign contract over filtration technology
Additive manufacturing innovator Addifab has signed a contract with BOFA International for portable fume filtration technology to support its unique Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) process. Addifab has developed a unique three-step soluble mold solution that enables manufacturers to create complex injection mold tooling in a matter of hours, compared to...
Aviation International News
ExecuJet MRO Malaysia Builds on Capabilities
ExecuJet MRO Services in Malaysia has expanded its in-house airframe and engine MRO capabilities to include zinc-nickel and cadmium electroplating technology. It also added engine fan case removal and installation. With the ability to offer zinc-nickel and cadmium electroplating—which involves applying a thin layer of the material to metal airframe...
Aviation International News
IATA Demands ICAO States Back Net Zero Carbon Commitments
ICAO’s 41st Assembly, which opens today in Montreal and runs through October 7, will be considered a failure if the member states of the UN body fail to agree to its promised Long Term Aspirational Goal to achieve net zero carbon aviation by 2050, according to IATA director general Willie Walsh. At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Walsh told reporters that governments must match the clear commitment made by airlines at IATA’s annual general meeting held in Doha last June.
csengineermag.com
Carlson Partners With Autel Robotics to Offer Full UAS to CAD Workflow
Leading geospatial firm Carlson Software and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) manufacturer, Autel Robotics, today announced a partnership that will allow UAS teams to utilize the full suite of Carlson’s software and hardware solutions with their Autel EVO II Pro Series aircraft. “Autel produces excellent RTK drones with the accuracy...
Aviation International News
TBMOPA Convention Gathers 320, Draws Gamut of TBM Models
The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) drew more than 320 attendees and 85 TBM turboprop singles to its 2022 annual convention held from September 21 to 25 in Nashville, Tennessee. Sponsored by manufacturer Daher, the event at Smryna/Rutherford Airport hosted the range of the TBM family, from the earlier-production 700s and 850s to the newer 900-series up to the latest TBM 960.
thefastmode.com
Accedian, Cisco Partner to Help Zain Kuwait Automate its Network
Accedian and Cisco announced that they are helping Zain Kuwait automate its network with increased network visibility and service assurance to deliver superior B2B customer experiences. Zain Kuwait, the leading digital service provider in the country, partnered with Accedian and Cisco to enhance visibility and insight into its network. With...
Defense One
Autonomous Systems Took Center Stage At AFA
Walking into the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber this year, conference goers were immediately greeted with a large display from Google Cloud—a contender for the Pentagon’s major tactical cloud program and one of the conference’s major sponsors. On the floor, SAIC’s tower was right behind the Air Force Research Laboratory's booth, like a beacon of would-be connectivity.
thefastmode.com
Parsec Unveils New 4-in-1 C-Band Antennas for Private 5G /LTE Networks
Parsec Antennas, an American high-performance antenna manufacturer, unveiled two new 4-in-1 antennas optimized for maximum speed, coverage and capacity in the C-Band spectrum. The Parsec Chinook and Greyhound series 4x4 multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas deliver outstanding mid-band performance for high-speed private 5G/ LTE networks. As Tier 1 service providers build...
Aviation International News
ZenithJet Adds Greenhouse Gas Accounting
Aviation consulting firm ZenithJet has signed on its first three sustainability clients—Jetcraft, Axis Flight Training Systems, and Elit’Avia—that are contracting with the Montreal-based adviser to understand their climate impact through the measurement of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). ZenithJet measures clients’ GHGs according to international standards—the GHG Protocol...
