freightwaves.com
Are ELDs making the trucking industry safer?
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has required full industry compliance with the ELD mandate since December 2019, so it’s reasonable to ask, is the device making the trucking industry safer?. While there is as yet no government-approved study providing definitive answers, Ronnie Brown III, who drives for Waterloo,...
Aviation International News
Baldwin Becomes Accepted Vendor For R-ASIAS
Baldwin Safety & Compliance has become the first accepted vendor for the Rotorcraft Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing (R-ASIAS) program. The platform was created by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) for the FAA and is a rotorcraft-specific version of the ASIAS program developed for the airline industry in 2007 and later business aviation.
Aviation International News
Luxaviation Unveils Real-time Travel Management Platform
Luxaviation has launched an integrated online management system that will provide real-time travel management for its clients, the Luxembourg-based charter operator announced this week. The system was designed to provide clients with a single point of contact for information and services. Those services accessible through the system include an advanced...
Aviation International News
Eviation's Electric Alice Takes to the Skies for First Time
Eviation has achieved a long-awaited first flight with its all-electric Alice aircraft, which it is developing for both commuter airline and private aviation applications. The battery-powered, fixed-wing prototype took off at 7:10 a.m. local time today from Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, and landed eight minutes later after flying two circuits at 3,500 feet.
Aviation International News
Bizav Groups Release Policy Principles on Sustainability
Business aviation groups today released policy principles to guide long-term carbon emissions reductions in the lead-up to the 41st International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Triennial Assembly this week. ICAO convenes its 193 member states every three years to set worldwide aviation policy, with the next such meeting starting tomorrow in Montreal and running through October 7.
industrytoday.com
Blackline Sets New Standard in Connected Worker Safety
Blackline Safety trailblazes in industrial worker safety with the launch of a new connected wearable to transform single-gas detection. Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, continues to trailblaze in the industrial worker safety market with the launch of a new connected wearable to transform single- gas detection. The all-new G6 personal gas detector offers fast incident response time and a more efficient way to manage safety and compliance.
Aviation International News
ZenithJet Adds Greenhouse Gas Accounting
Aviation consulting firm ZenithJet has signed on its first three sustainability clients—Jetcraft, Axis Flight Training Systems, and Elit’Avia—that are contracting with the Montreal-based adviser to understand their climate impact through the measurement of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). ZenithJet measures clients’ GHGs according to international standards—the GHG Protocol...
aircargonews.net
Cargo iQ outlines objectives for 2023 and a renewed strategy
Source: Cargo iQ. (Left to right) Lothar Moehle, Executive Director, Cargo iQ; Henrik Ambak, Cargo iQ Chairman & SVP Cargo Operations Worldwide, Emirates; Laura Rodriguez, Manager Implementation and Quality, Cargo iQ; Megha Palkar, Assistant Manager, Cargo iQ; Kerstin Strauss, Cargo iQ Vice-Chair & VP Global Air Logistics Operations, Kuehne + Nagel; and Chris Davies, Technology and Product Manager, Cargo iQ, celebrating Cargo iQ's 25th anniversary at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in London.
Aviation International News
ExecuJet MRO Malaysia Builds on Capabilities
ExecuJet MRO Services in Malaysia has expanded its in-house airframe and engine MRO capabilities to include zinc-nickel and cadmium electroplating technology. It also added engine fan case removal and installation. With the ability to offer zinc-nickel and cadmium electroplating—which involves applying a thin layer of the material to metal airframe...
Aviation International News
Hartzell Engine Tech Unit Doubles Oklahoma Footprint
Hartzell Engine Tech’s Quality Aircraft Accessories (QAA) officially reopened its general aviation MRO and parts distribution facility following a doubling of the company’s footprint in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A more than year-long expansion added 13,000 sq ft to QAA’s facilities for a total of 25,500-sq-ft. Expansion of the facility...
Aviation International News
Magnetic Engines Expands Shop Space
Magnetic Engines in Tallinn, Estonia, has more than doubled the size of its aircraft engine shop. With the expansion, the shop has grown from 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) to more than 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft). The larger facility provides for more shop and office space, as well as engine and engine components storage.
Aviation International News
Boeing Marks Opening of Its Washington Additive Facility
Boeing has formally opened its new additive manufacturing facility in Auburn, Washington. The new Center of Additive Manufacturing Excellence (CoAME) leverages 3D printing technology in the design and manufacturing of tools and parts for commercial airplanes, helicopters, spacecraft, and satellites. “Additive manufacturing allows us to basically explore new ways of...
Aviation International News
Bombardier Opens Melbourne Service Center
Bombardier on Wednesday marked the grand opening of its Melbourne service center at Essendon Fields Airport in Australia in a bid to increase the business jet manufacturer’s Asia-Pacific footprint. Once fully operational, the 50,000-sq-ft center will create 65 new jobs including 48 aircraft technicians. A 4,000-sq-ft parts department is...
