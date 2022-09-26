ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wasteadvantagemag.com

The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program

In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 2120 North 7th Street In North Philadelphia East

Permits have been issued for the construction of a new multi-family development at 2120 North 7th Street in North Philadelphia East. The new building will rise three stories tall, with three residential units, all expected to be apartments. A pilot house at the top of the structure will provide access to a roof deck. In total, the building will space 3,216 square feet of space. 24 Seven Design Group is the architectural firm behind the project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project

SEPTA's King of Prussia Rail project is another step closer to realization thanks to its board of directors' vote on Thursday. The board approved the acquisitions of approximately 70 properties as part of the project development phase of its King of Prussia Rail. The rail will extend the existing Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) four miles into King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Assessment#Zoning Law#Property Values#Linus Realestate Tax#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
CBS Philly

New recycling, trash collection pilot program aims to ease traffic congestion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The City of Philadelphia is expanding residential trash and recycling collection hours in select areas as part of a pilot program. People who live within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, will take part.The program aims to ease traffic congestion by limiting the number of sanitation vehicles on the streets during peak travel times.Residents are being asked to put out their trash at their usual collection site, no earlier than 7 p.m. the night before collection day and no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection.The pilot program will run for six months.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rew-online.com

Silverstein Properties and Arden Group Sign Five Leases at 1735 Market Street ￼

Silverstein Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management firm, and Arden Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm, today announced five new lease signings at 1735 Market Street totaling more than 75,000 square feet. The five leases bring the building to 90% occupancy. They include:. UBS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Nearly Complete at 1701 North 2nd Street in Kensington

Philadelphia YIMBY has recently visited the site of a six-story mixed-use building that is nearing completion at 1701 North 2nd Street in Olde Kensington. Designed by Stuart Rosenberg Architects and developed by Brick Capital, the loft-styled structure, situated at the northeast corner of 2nd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, rises 70 feet tall to the main roof and 84 feet to the top of the elevator bulkhead. The development will feature commercial space on the ground floor, a roof deck, and parking for 23 cars. Permits list Bohler Engineering as a designer and City Center Construction Corp. as the contractor. The construction cost is specified at $10 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WHYY

Protest calls for an end to carriage horses on Philly streets

A group of animal rights activists gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia urging City Council to end the use of horses to pull tourist carriages through the city. The group rallied directly under a vacant City Council chambers, calling on politicians to remove horses from city streets. Jacqueline Sadashige of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy