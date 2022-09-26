Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
billypenn.com
UC Townhomes residents get more time as HUD grants another affordable housing extension
Dozens of people living at the University City Townhomes now have until the end of the year to search for new homes. Two weeks before the West Philly development’s affordable housing subsidies were set to expire, the landlord reached an agreement with the federal government to extend the contract again.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued For 2120 North 7th Street In North Philadelphia East
Permits have been issued for the construction of a new multi-family development at 2120 North 7th Street in North Philadelphia East. The new building will rise three stories tall, with three residential units, all expected to be apartments. A pilot house at the top of the structure will provide access to a roof deck. In total, the building will space 3,216 square feet of space. 24 Seven Design Group is the architectural firm behind the project.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project
SEPTA's King of Prussia Rail project is another step closer to realization thanks to its board of directors' vote on Thursday. The board approved the acquisitions of approximately 70 properties as part of the project development phase of its King of Prussia Rail. The rail will extend the existing Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) four miles into King of Prussia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University City Townhomes residents have until end of year to move out, property owner says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents of University City Townhomes now have until the end of the year to find new low-income housing, according to the property owner Altman Management.The company plans to sell the housing complex to developers.At one point, residents were trying to buy the property through a third party.
This Bucks County Property, Surrounded by Farmland, Has Just Hit the Market for $2.9 Million
The Bucks County home is a unique find for those looking for a regal place to stay. A beautiful home in the Bucks County area that sits on private farmland has hit the housing market for a pretty penny. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the property for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Board Votes to Proceed with 70-Property Acquisition for King of Prussia Rail Line
SEPTA's board of directors voted on Thursday to move forward with the acquisition of 70 sites to make way for its proposed King of Prussia Rail Line project, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 70 sites are located on or around the rail line's proposed path and would allow the...
New businesses, expansions coming to Lower Bucks
From a major redevelopment near the Oxford Valley Mall to new openings in a Bensalem shopping plaza, big and small changes alike are forthcoming in the Lower Bucks County business community. Restaurants and retail coming to Oxford Valley Mall area. During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Middletown Township board of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New recycling, trash collection pilot program aims to ease traffic congestion
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The City of Philadelphia is expanding residential trash and recycling collection hours in select areas as part of a pilot program. People who live within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, will take part.The program aims to ease traffic congestion by limiting the number of sanitation vehicles on the streets during peak travel times.Residents are being asked to put out their trash at their usual collection site, no earlier than 7 p.m. the night before collection day and no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection.The pilot program will run for six months.
Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
rew-online.com
Silverstein Properties and Arden Group Sign Five Leases at 1735 Market Street ￼
Silverstein Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management firm, and Arden Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm, today announced five new lease signings at 1735 Market Street totaling more than 75,000 square feet. The five leases bring the building to 90% occupancy. They include:. UBS...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Nearly Complete at 1701 North 2nd Street in Kensington
Philadelphia YIMBY has recently visited the site of a six-story mixed-use building that is nearing completion at 1701 North 2nd Street in Olde Kensington. Designed by Stuart Rosenberg Architects and developed by Brick Capital, the loft-styled structure, situated at the northeast corner of 2nd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, rises 70 feet tall to the main roof and 84 feet to the top of the elevator bulkhead. The development will feature commercial space on the ground floor, a roof deck, and parking for 23 cars. Permits list Bohler Engineering as a designer and City Center Construction Corp. as the contractor. The construction cost is specified at $10 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Protest calls for an end to carriage horses on Philly streets
A group of animal rights activists gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia urging City Council to end the use of horses to pull tourist carriages through the city. The group rallied directly under a vacant City Council chambers, calling on politicians to remove horses from city streets. Jacqueline Sadashige of...
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
phillyvoice.com
St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction
Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10. St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT. The restrictions will...
techxplore.com
Philadelphia tech salaries see biggest jump in the US, growing faster than Silicon Valley
Technology job paychecks grew fastest in Philadelphia this year, according to a new survey of employers and workers by Hired.com. Philadelphia posted the largest growth in average local tech salaries—a nearly 12% increase from $127,000 in 2021 to $142,000 in 2022—compared with 15 other large U.S. metro areas, including Silicon Valley.
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
Word of Delaware County Hospital Closing Triggers Reactions
Angela Neopolitano, president of the Delaware County Nurses Association, in a May protest outside DCMH. Employees of Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) are receiving their layoff notices as the hospital prepares to close in two months, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito said...
Comments / 0