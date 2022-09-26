ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Smith County Pct. 4 justice of the peace honored for 40 years of service

Smith County commissioners honored Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger on Tuesday for four decades of service to the county. “I hope my service to my faith, country and community will continue,” Shamburger said in a statement. “It has been and continues to be an honor, and I am grateful, to serve the people of Smith County for over half my life. God bless Texas and God bless Smith County.”
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Great recipes and a great cause

Longview has many remarkable people, but recently I have had some contact with a woman whom I have known for many years and have long admired. She is one of several of people who has helped countless lives improve and reach goals they never believed possible. She is proof positive that one person with one idea, and lots of determination can make a major change in the world.
LONGVIEW, TX
Police: Woman in critical condition after assault in North Tyler

Police are investigating after an assault Tuesday morning in North Tyler left a woman in critical condition. Officers responded at about 9 a.m. to a report of an assault near North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. The area is near Church Under the Bridge.
TYLER, TX
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 23 – 27

Deputies charged Alejandro Alonso-Varona, 45, of Tyler, with indecent assault. Alonso-Varona was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond. Deputies charged Martha Ann Collins, 59, of Tyler, terroristic threat of family/household. Collins was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Nathaniel Lee Davis, 41,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Speakeasy-style bar set to open in downtown Tyler

The planned opening of a speakeasy-style bar could be a Halloween treat for downtown Tyler. The Plaid Rabbit bar will be accessible only with the use of a password that is given to the hostess at the entrance of Culture ETX restaurant on West Erwin Street. The hostess then will lead customers to the back of the restaurant to a door labeled as a janitor’s closet. Customers will then be taken into the “closet” where the hostess will guide them into The Plaid Rabbit.
TYLER, TX
Phil's HS Capsules

Edgewood (5-0, 1-0) vs. Grand Saline (3-2, 1-0) When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium, 500 Stadium Dr., Grand Saline 75140. Edgewood: QB Hayden Wilcoxson ... WR Brady Bannister ... LB Lukas Grace ... DL Cooper Cates ... Grand Saline: QB Preston Anderson ... RB Payton...
EDGEWOOD, TX
Local indie rock band to release 10th album

Alternative and indie rock band 3weeksplay will release its 10th studio album, “White River Killer,” on Sept. 30. The band was formed in Hallsville in 2006 and includes members Jered Ochoa, rhythm guitar and vocals; John Brenton Arney, lead guitar; Daniel Collier, bass guitar; and Jonathan Dorsey, drums.
HALLSVILLE, TX

