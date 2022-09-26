The planned opening of a speakeasy-style bar could be a Halloween treat for downtown Tyler. The Plaid Rabbit bar will be accessible only with the use of a password that is given to the hostess at the entrance of Culture ETX restaurant on West Erwin Street. The hostess then will lead customers to the back of the restaurant to a door labeled as a janitor’s closet. Customers will then be taken into the “closet” where the hostess will guide them into The Plaid Rabbit.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO