Figures in Glasgow and Liverpool have expressed their excitement as the cities were announced as the final two in contention to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.The cities were selected after Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were removed from the list to host the music event in place of Ukraine.Announcing the news on Tuesday, Phil Harrold, the chairman of the BBC’s host city selection committee, said: “Thanks to all seven cities across the UK who have demonstrated the enthusiasm and passion for Eurovision that exists right across the UK.And then there were two…We can now reveal that #Eurovision...

1 DAY AGO