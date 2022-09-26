Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Dame Debs was ‘incredible’ – do her proud and get bowel cancer checks, says Rugby ace Matt Dawson
RUGBY hero Matt Dawson has praised columnist Dame Deborah James' work on raising awareness of bowel cancer during her final weeks. "The personal in-depth insight that she shared gave people a real understanding of the illness and what it was like is unmatched," he tells The Sun. The former England...
Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures
A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
BBC
Chris Davidson: Former pro-surfer dies after punch outside Australian pub
Former Australian surfing star Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside a pub north of Sydney. The 45-year-old was hit in the face and fell, striking his head on the pavement, police said. He was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later. A man,...
County cricket: Kent power on against Somerset to avoid relegation – as it happened
Kent will fight another year in Division One after collecting all eight bonus points available at Canterbury
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Grimsby hospital cancels routine operations over high demand'
A hospital has cancelled all outpatient appointments and routine operations as it struggles to cope with high demand. The services at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital have stopped for the rest of the week, a decision NHS bosses said was the "only option". Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust...
Kevin Sinfield to embark on ‘toughest challenge yet’ in third MND charity run
Kevin Sinfield will run seven ultra marathons in seven days in November as he continues his campaign to raise money and awareness to help people impacted by motor neurone disease.This is the third challenge in as many years taken on by Sinfield, whose great friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow is battling the condition.Sinfield, 42, previously ran seven marathons in seven days in 2020 before running from Leicester Tigers’ home ground Welford Road, where he is defence coach, to the Rhinos’ Headingley stadium in less than 24 hours last October, raising more than £5million.Kevin Sinfield has revealed his...
Glasgow and Liverpool express delight at final Eurovision shortlist decision
Figures in Glasgow and Liverpool have expressed their excitement as the cities were announced as the final two in contention to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.The cities were selected after Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were removed from the list to host the music event in place of Ukraine.Announcing the news on Tuesday, Phil Harrold, the chairman of the BBC’s host city selection committee, said: “Thanks to all seven cities across the UK who have demonstrated the enthusiasm and passion for Eurovision that exists right across the UK.And then there were two…We can now reveal that #Eurovision...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
BBC
Worcester Warriors, Wasps & Premiership Rugby - key questions answered
The boss of Premiership Rugby has acknowledged the "status quo" needs to change as he outlined his plans to prevent other clubs meeting a similar fate to Worcester Warriors. The financially stricken club were suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and put into administration on Monday.
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter says 'it's hard to see them playing any more part this season'
Exeter boss Rob Baxter says he does not see any quick fix to Worcester's ongoing problems as they tackle going into administration - and that Warriors will play no further part this season. Although their Midlands rivals Wasps are still hoping to find new investment to avoid the threat of...
BBC
County Championship: Hameed & Montgomery give Notts strong start against Durham
LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 276-2: Hameed 115, Montgomery 101*. Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hit centuries as Nottinghamshire put together exactly the opening day they had hoped for as they seek to clinch promotion to Division One in their final County Championship match of the season.
BBC
Wales NHS remains under 'intense pressure' - HIW report
Hospital and health care in Wales remain under "intense pressure" due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inspectors have found. Sustained pressure on emergency care and concern about patient safety have been highlighted in a report into NHS and independent care services in Wales. Access to face-to-face GP appointments...
Worcester suspended from all competitions and placed into administration
Worcester Warriors have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect and placed into administration.The Gallagher Premiership club’s darkest day is also accompanied by the prospect of automatic relegation due to administration.Under Rugby Football Union rules, a club that enters administration can expect to be demoted.But Worcester could avoid playing Championship rugby next season in the event of them providing sufficient evidence of no-fault insolvency through an appeals process.The Warriors failed to meet an RFU deadline requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll.Twickenham bosses also wanted evidence of a “credible plan to take the club...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
Premier League teams 'suffer the highest number of injuries in Europe'... with the league also 'hit hardest financially due to player absentees' as clubs call for fewer fixtures
The Premier League had the highest number of injuries out of Europe's top five leagues last season, according to a recent study. Injuries in England's top division were up to 1,231 in 2021-22 compared to 938 the season before. In research carried out by international insurance brokers Howden, Chelsea topped...
BBC
Face masks reintroduced at Suffolk and Essex hospitals
Face masks are being reintroduced for visitors to hospitals due to rising Covid cases in patients, a trust said. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester, have brought in the new rules effective from Wednesday. Visitors must wear surgical face masks...
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
