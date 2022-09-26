Read full article on original website
Related
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at Auburn
'Deion Sanders to Auburn' is starting to pick up some momentum in the media.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
Grotesque Gloating Governor Of MS Tate Reeves Said ‘It’s A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson’ Where Over 100K Residents Were Without Clean Water
MS Gov. Tate Reeves joked "it's a good day not to be in Jackson" after over 150K residents spent 7-weeks without clean water.
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi
The widening Mississippi welfare scandal involving Brett Favre draws attention to the state's food stamp recipients, most of whom are Black and brown. The post What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne.
Brett Favre told Mississippi governor he would not ‘take No for answer’ over volleyball stadium, court filing shows
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, suspected of pressuring Mississippi state officials to spend millions in federal welfare funds on a volleyball center at the school where his daughter played the sport, warned the former governor “we are not taking No for an answer,” newly released text messages in a court filing show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brett Favre Loses Another Business Venture Amid Welfare-Fraud Scandal
Brett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.
Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders should be up for Heisman
Deion Sanders says the numbers that Shedeur Sanders is putting up at Jackson State should put him in the running for the Heisman Trophy. The post Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders should be up for Heisman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Brett Favre Welfare Case Is About to Take a Nastier Turn
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is the biggest star in the Mississippi welfare scheme in which he and other state officials, including the state’s former Department of Human Services Director John Davis and former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, are under investigation for funneling $77 million worth of welfare funds to their own personal projects—none of which had anything to do with where the funds needed to go. But now a former WWE wrestler also implicated in the scheme is dropping a bomb. Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who has been breaking news about this story since it began, joined the...
Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame
The Mississippi welfare scandal has sparked calls for Brett Favre to be removed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But can that even happen? The post Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on NewsOne.
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply a Mississippi governor was involved in the state paying more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help fund one of the retired NFL quarterback’s pet projects. Instead of the money going to help...
What Deion Sanders will need to stay at Jackson State | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer take a look at Deion Sanders' FBS prospects and what Jackson State needs to do to keep him around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-NFL QB Brett Favre considered prison labor to build volleyball facility
Court documents released show that former NFL star Brett Favre allegedly sank to new lows in the Mississippi welfare scandal when he suggested that a free workforce be used to build a volleyball facility at his daughter’s school. Favre, who won an NFL title and was inducted into the...
Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing
A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
ESPN
SiriusXM says radio show hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre placed on hold
SiriusXM is putting a weekly radio show hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on hold in the wake of Favre's alleged involvement in the spending of Mississippi welfare money. A company spokesman confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday but declined to provide further comment. Favre has appeared...
CBS Sports
Brett Favre scandal explained: The ex-NFL QB is accused of misusing of Mississippi state welfare funds
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is in hot water for his connection in the Mississippi welfare scandal involving the misappropriation of roughly $77 million. Favre -- who has not been criminally charged -- has denied knowing that the money he received for different projects was welfare money, but court filings and text messages have shed new light on the situation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SiriusXM Suspends Brett Favre After $5M Welfare Fraud Scandal
Brett Favre’s SiriusXM show has been suspended temporarily in the wake of the former NFL star’s suspected involvement in a multi-million-dollar welfare fraud case, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes one week after ESPN Milwaukee also suspended Favre’s weekly Green Bay Packers recap program, The Brett Favre Show, in light of the allegations against the 52-year-old former quarterback.According to The Hollywood Reporter, The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray has been temporarily “put on hold” after alleged text messages between Favre and former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant surfaced last week that seemingly showed the two men conspiring to...
BET
Herschel Walker’s Charitable Donations Are In Question
Herschel Walker, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, faces another controversy over claims he’s made. The former NFL player’s charitable donations are now in question. According to The New York Times, Renaissance Man Food Services, a food distribution center founded by Walker, claimed to...
Comments / 1