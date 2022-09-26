ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Brett Favre told Mississippi governor he would not ‘take No for answer’ over volleyball stadium, court filing shows

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, suspected of pressuring Mississippi state officials to spend millions in federal welfare funds on a volleyball center at the school where his daughter played the sport, warned the former governor “we are not taking No for an answer,” newly released text messages in a court filing show.
hotnewhiphop.com

Brett Favre Loses Another Business Venture Amid Welfare-Fraud Scandal

Brett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.
TheDailyBeast

The Brett Favre Welfare Case Is About to Take a Nastier Turn

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is the biggest star in the Mississippi welfare scheme in which he and other state officials, including the state’s former Department of Human Services Director John Davis and former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, are under investigation for funneling $77 million worth of welfare funds to their own personal projects—none of which had anything to do with where the funds needed to go. But now a former WWE wrestler also implicated in the scheme is dropping a bomb. Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who has been breaking news about this story since it began, joined the...
CNN

Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing

A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
CBS Sports

Brett Favre scandal explained: The ex-NFL QB is accused of misusing of Mississippi state welfare funds

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is in hot water for his connection in the Mississippi welfare scandal involving the misappropriation of roughly $77 million. Favre -- who has not been criminally charged -- has denied knowing that the money he received for different projects was welfare money, but court filings and text messages have shed new light on the situation.
RadarOnline

SiriusXM Suspends Brett Favre After $5M Welfare Fraud Scandal

Brett Favre’s SiriusXM show has been suspended temporarily in the wake of the former NFL star’s suspected involvement in a multi-million-dollar welfare fraud case, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes one week after ESPN Milwaukee also suspended Favre’s weekly Green Bay Packers recap program, The Brett Favre Show, in light of the allegations against the 52-year-old former quarterback.According to The Hollywood Reporter, The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray has been temporarily “put on hold” after alleged text messages between Favre and former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant surfaced last week that seemingly showed the two men conspiring to...
BET

Herschel Walker’s Charitable Donations Are In Question

Herschel Walker, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, faces another controversy over claims he’s made. The former NFL player’s charitable donations are now in question. According to The New York Times, Renaissance Man Food Services, a food distribution center founded by Walker, claimed to...
