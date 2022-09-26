ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Read C. J. Tudor’s spooky selection of short stories in preparation for Halloween…Fiction1. A Sliver Of Darkness by C. J. Tudor is published by Michael Joseph, priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99). Available September 29Just 6 days till Halloween comes early. A SLIVER OF DARKNESS - out on Sept 29th! 🎃💀🖤#ASliverofDarkness #HalloweenComesEarly pic.twitter.com/b9khMtTEb7— C. J. Tudor 🇺🇦 💀 🌔 (@cjtudor) September 23, 2022This is C. J. Tudor’s first short story collection. For those not familiar with her work, she has been dubbed Britain’s Stephen King and set the literary horror world alight in 2018 with her debut novel The Chalk Man. Here,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book The Secret History of Christmas

Award-winning author Bill Bryson will be temporarily coming out of retirement to pen a new book, The Secret History Of Christmas.The book will explore the origins of many popular Christmas traditions, including mince pies, A Christmas Carol, and the true identity of Santa Claus.It will be released exclusively on audiobook platform Audible in November and will be narrated by Bryson himself.“Christmas is full of traditions and rituals that most of us have been observing all our lives but often without having the slightest idea of where they come from,” said Bryson, who announced he had “retired” from writing books in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

An 8-year-old snuck his handwritten book onto a library shelf. Now it has a 56-person waiting list.

This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Writing a book is no easy task, even for adult professional writers. Many would-be authors dream of a day when their work can be found on library shelves, unsure if it will ever come. But for 8-year-old Dillon Helbig, that day has already arrived—in truly unconventional fashion—thanks to his own determination to make it happen.
Smithonian

Twelve Writers Bring Back Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple

In 1927, with the publication of her short story “The Tuesday Night Club,” Agatha Christie debuted a new and instantly iconic character: Miss Jane Marple, an elderly woman from a small British village, whose twee penchants for knitting and local gossip belie a cunning ability to crack killer crimes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Hilary Mantel: her 10 greatest books

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died suddenly aged 70, was late to become a household name, but once she did, there was no stopping her. The arrival of the third volume of her Wolf Hall trilogy – after an eight-year wait during which it felt as if the whole reading world was holding its breath – was announced on a billboard in Leicester Square emblazoned simply with the Tudor rose and the characteristically plain opening words of the first novel: “So now get up.” For readers, the great benefit of this late blooming was that there is a whole backlist to burrow through, revealing a writer with a range far beyond the dark corridors of the Tudor court. In chronological order, here are some of her greatest hits.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Post and Courier

Review: 'Learning to Talk' a collection of stories of childhood, family and conciliation

LEARNING TO TALK: Stories. By Hilary Mantel. Holt. 157 pages. $19.99. Before Hilary Mantel found a literary home in Renaissance England, she was known for tart, immersive journeys to her original home, on the edge of the Derbyshire moors. I love these early books as much as the Tudor novels that deservedly skyrocketed Mantel’s reputation. Strangely, the historical world she revives in the Tudor trilogy is very like the one she sets in the England of her youth.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

10 of the Best Halloween Read Alouds for Elementary School

One of the best parts of my job as an elementary librarian is designing the seasonal book displays, specifically when it’s time for HALLOWEEN READ ALOUDS! Reading aloud is my favorite pastime, and Halloween is my favorite time of year. I adore a good classic like The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything or Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. However, I’ve been particularly pleased with some of the new titles coming out over the past few years. Authors and illustrators have been telling sweet stories with pleasing aesthetics, making books that even fear avoiders can enjoy!
EDUCATION
Salon

“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox40

Books set in California

Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
NYLON

A Studio Ghibli-Inspired Cookbook Is Coming To A Kitchen Near You

Part of the most entrancing details of the magic that is Studio Ghibli films is the food. In the world of Studio Ghibli, the sensory aspects of food are dialed up; there’s something strangely soothing about watching characters in Spirited Away gouge themselves on red bean buns, or bento from My Neighbor Totoro, or the scrumptious bacon and eggs from Howl’s Moving Castle, with ASMR-like sizzles and slurps.
RECIPES

