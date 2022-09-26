Read full article on original website
Related
5 new books to read this week
Read C. J. Tudor’s spooky selection of short stories in preparation for Halloween…Fiction1. A Sliver Of Darkness by C. J. Tudor is published by Michael Joseph, priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99). Available September 29Just 6 days till Halloween comes early. A SLIVER OF DARKNESS - out on Sept 29th! 🎃💀🖤#ASliverofDarkness #HalloweenComesEarly pic.twitter.com/b9khMtTEb7— C. J. Tudor 🇺🇦 💀 🌔 (@cjtudor) September 23, 2022This is C. J. Tudor’s first short story collection. For those not familiar with her work, she has been dubbed Britain’s Stephen King and set the literary horror world alight in 2018 with her debut novel The Chalk Man. Here,...
Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book The Secret History of Christmas
Award-winning author Bill Bryson will be temporarily coming out of retirement to pen a new book, The Secret History Of Christmas.The book will explore the origins of many popular Christmas traditions, including mince pies, A Christmas Carol, and the true identity of Santa Claus.It will be released exclusively on audiobook platform Audible in November and will be narrated by Bryson himself.“Christmas is full of traditions and rituals that most of us have been observing all our lives but often without having the slightest idea of where they come from,” said Bryson, who announced he had “retired” from writing books in...
An 8-year-old snuck his handwritten book onto a library shelf. Now it has a 56-person waiting list.
This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Writing a book is no easy task, even for adult professional writers. Many would-be authors dream of a day when their work can be found on library shelves, unsure if it will ever come. But for 8-year-old Dillon Helbig, that day has already arrived—in truly unconventional fashion—thanks to his own determination to make it happen.
Black Author Shocked, Book Publisher Prints a Photo of Hitler Inside His Memoir With Nazi Symbols on Every Page
Ash Cash Exantus, an African American author from Harlem, N.Y., and one of the top financial educators in the country, was completely caught off guard when he learned from a shocking Instagram video that one of his customers received a copy of his book with a photo of Adolf Hitler inside and Nazi symbols printed on every page.
RELATED PEOPLE
Longest single-volume book in the world goes on sale – and is impossible to read
A limited edition single volume of the long-running manga One Piece is being billed as the longest book in existence. At 21,450 pages, it is physically impossible to read, making it less of a book and more of a sculpture. Priced at €1,900 (£1,640), the book isn’t credited to Eiichiro...
Smithonian
Twelve Writers Bring Back Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple
In 1927, with the publication of her short story “The Tuesday Night Club,” Agatha Christie debuted a new and instantly iconic character: Miss Jane Marple, an elderly woman from a small British village, whose twee penchants for knitting and local gossip belie a cunning ability to crack killer crimes.
Hilary Mantel: her 10 greatest books
Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died suddenly aged 70, was late to become a household name, but once she did, there was no stopping her. The arrival of the third volume of her Wolf Hall trilogy – after an eight-year wait during which it felt as if the whole reading world was holding its breath – was announced on a billboard in Leicester Square emblazoned simply with the Tudor rose and the characteristically plain opening words of the first novel: “So now get up.” For readers, the great benefit of this late blooming was that there is a whole backlist to burrow through, revealing a writer with a range far beyond the dark corridors of the Tudor court. In chronological order, here are some of her greatest hits.
The Post and Courier
Review: 'Learning to Talk' a collection of stories of childhood, family and conciliation
LEARNING TO TALK: Stories. By Hilary Mantel. Holt. 157 pages. $19.99. Before Hilary Mantel found a literary home in Renaissance England, she was known for tart, immersive journeys to her original home, on the edge of the Derbyshire moors. I love these early books as much as the Tudor novels that deservedly skyrocketed Mantel’s reputation. Strangely, the historical world she revives in the Tudor trilogy is very like the one she sets in the England of her youth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bookriot.com
10 of the Best Halloween Read Alouds for Elementary School
One of the best parts of my job as an elementary librarian is designing the seasonal book displays, specifically when it’s time for HALLOWEEN READ ALOUDS! Reading aloud is my favorite pastime, and Halloween is my favorite time of year. I adore a good classic like The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything or Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. However, I’ve been particularly pleased with some of the new titles coming out over the past few years. Authors and illustrators have been telling sweet stories with pleasing aesthetics, making books that even fear avoiders can enjoy!
“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
Children’s and teens roundup – the best new picture books and novels
A tender portrait of adoption; a zebra on the run; an uplifting poetry anthology; an exceptional YA debut; and more
Fox40
Books set in California
Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYLON
A Studio Ghibli-Inspired Cookbook Is Coming To A Kitchen Near You
Part of the most entrancing details of the magic that is Studio Ghibli films is the food. In the world of Studio Ghibli, the sensory aspects of food are dialed up; there’s something strangely soothing about watching characters in Spirited Away gouge themselves on red bean buns, or bento from My Neighbor Totoro, or the scrumptious bacon and eggs from Howl’s Moving Castle, with ASMR-like sizzles and slurps.
USA TODAY is starting a book club: Why we want to read Stephen King's 'Fairy Tale' with you
The only thing better than reading a good book is sharing it with other people. That's why USA TODAY is launching a book club.
Judith Schalansky is ninth author to write secret work for Future Library
German writer Judith Schalansky has become the ninth author to be selected for the Future Library, which asks authors to create a work that will not be revealed to readers until 2114. The Future Library is an organic artwork dreamed up by the Scottish artist Katie Paterson. It began in...
Comments / 0