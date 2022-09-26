Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise
Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
Yardbarker
Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Thinks Russell Westbrook Can ‘Absolutely’ Have Successful Season In L.A.
Russell Westbrook will seemingly start the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the team’s efforts — reportedly driven by LeBron James — to trade him in the summer. James is understood to have pressured the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving...
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
NBC Sports
Klay drops hilarious quip on Draymond's leadership style
It takes thick skin to play with Draymond Green: just ask Klay Thompson. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Thompson described just how it feels to play with a vocal player like Green with the 2022 NBA season kicking off in a few weeks. "Draymond is our...
Splash Brothers Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson ready to repeat
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry’s bright-colored “Sour Patch” sneakers squeaked loudly announcing his media day arrival. He then took his spot, tucked in that iconic No. 30 jersey and posed with all of his championship hardware. A trophy on either side of him, his elbows propped on the other two. The two-time MVP is showing that his swagger is as strong as ever heading into his 14th NBA season. “That championship glow is real,” Curry said with a smile.
Suga From BTS Shows Off Golden State Warriors Jersey
The Golden State Warriors Kpop connection continues
RELATED PEOPLE
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t like Lakers star Anthony Davis’ 2020 DPOY declaration
It has been two years, but Anthony Davis has not forgotten one bit. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar still believes in his heart that he was robbed of the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award — a title that currently and forever will belong to Giannis Antetokounmpo. In...
Andre Iguodala Reacts to Returning to Golden State Warriors
Andre Iguodala is back for a final NBA season.
Report: Jamal Crawford set to replace Dwyane Wade in coveted ‘NBA on TNT’ role
A couple weeks ago, it was reported that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was going to end his tenure as an NBA analyst on “NBA on TNT.”. It seems Wade is interested in focusing some of his other professional ventures such as being a partial owner of the Utah Jazz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The outcome was exactly what should’ve happened’: Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals thoughts on Robert Sarver selling Suns
Stephen Curry has finally spoken out about the Robert Sarver saga with the Phoenix Suns. Now that the embattled millionaire has decided to sell his stake in the team following a highly-publicized workplace scandal, Curry believes that the situation has taken the right course. Curry revealed that he too got...
Yardbarker
Lakers’ LeBron James on nearing NBA scoring record: ‘It’s super humbling’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer continues to play at an elite level despite dealing with a recent history of injuries. Speaking of history, King James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record previously set by...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks were close to repeating again as NBA champions, but an injury that knocked Khris Middleton out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round led to the Bucks losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics in seven games.
Nets' Steve Nash discusses Kevin Durant, offseason drama
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said that his relationship with Kevin Durant is just fine after a rocky summer in which Durant requested a trade.
Comments / 0