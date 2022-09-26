ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About The Disney+ Horror Special

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCxuw_0iAl1hp300

This Halloween, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going straight horror with the special presentation Werewolf by Night . The development of the special, which will bring one of Marvel’s most offbeat characters to live-action for the first time, was announced last August, and the creepy black-and-white trailer has fans excited to see how the classic horror tone will be integrated into the MCU’s Phase 4. Well, the special has screened, and critics are taking to social media with their first reactions ahead of the one-off's October 7 release for those with a Disney+ subscription .

The special stars Gael García Bernal as the titular Werewolf by Night, a.k.a. Jack Russell, alongside Harriet Sansom Harris and Laura Donnelly as monster hunters who engage in a deadly competition to capture the real monster, unaware that Jack Russell is the humanized form of their target. Let’s take a look at what people are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg, who tweets that this is a very cool treat for MCU fans, and a unique project for the cross-platform franchise:

Big Screen Leaks also acknowledges what a "big swing" this is for Marvel, saying it pays off with campy vibes and good performances:

Always put your money on Man-Thing, amirite? Chris Stuckmann says Werewolf By Night isn’t afraid to bring the blood and gore, as well as great fight scenes, of course, because it’s Marvel:

There’s also much praise among the first wave of reactions for director/composer Michael Giacchino, with critic Erik Davis praising the way he blends classic horror with MCU’s sense of humor:

Erik Voss says the director has accomplished something special and notes that Werewolf by Night hits all the proper genre notes.

Many of those who were able to screen the special mentioned they were left wanting more, either in the sense of more self-contained holiday-themed stories, like the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special , or just more time spent in this particular story with Jack Russell, Man-Thing et al. To that end, Sean Chandler tweets that his biggest complaint is the special isn’t long enough:

Brandon Davis says he immediately wanted to watch the special again once he finished, and with a runtime of just over 52 minutes, per Collider , that definitely sounds like an option. Davis tweets:

Screenwriter C. Robert Cargill even teases a surprising appearance by a cult comic character, and says the special is a super fun Halloween treat:

The first reactions to Werewolf By Night are definitely enough to get MCU fans excited, particularly if they like to indulge in classic horror this time of year. The release of the special isn’t too far off, as it will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, October 7. This story is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, so check out the upcoming movies for Phases 4, 5, and 6 , and if you’re ready for a deep dive, here’s how to watch all of the Marvel movies in order .

Variety

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film

Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
MOVIES
Collider

First ‘Werewolf by Night’ Reactions Call It “Unique,” “Delightful,” and a Fantastic Tribute to Monster Movies

Disney surprised Marvel fans at the recent D23 expo with the first trailer for Werewolf by Night, an upcoming horror comedy special coming to the streamer just in time for Halloween. The campy comics adaptation serves as the directorial debut of renowned music composer, and Disney darling, Michael Giacchino known for his incredible scores for films like Disney's Up, Coco, The Incredibles, Rogue: One a Star Wars Story, and LOST, to name a few.
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night secret screening unveils a ‘complete love letter’ to classic horror

Attendees at the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas were the first to see Marvel’s hour-long black-and-white Halloween special Werewolf by Night on Sunday night, at one of the film festival’s Secret Screenings. Director Michael Giacchino — the composer for The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Up, Coco, The Incredibles, and Inside Out, among dozens of other films — called in for a remote Q&A after the screening to explain how the project, premiering on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, came about, and why it looks and feels so radically different from any other Marvel Studios project.
AUSTIN, TX
Collider

'Deadpool 3': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Merc with a Mouth's MCU Debut

Are the Previous Deadpool and X-Men Films Available to Stream?. Deadpool, AKA Wade Wilson, AKA the Merc with a Mouth, first made his debut in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Pretty much the only thing people liked from that was Ryan Reynolds was a perfect fit for the character, but they just wanted to see him don that glorious red suit and enact some of that fourth-wall-breaking humor that he's so well-known for in the comics. Seven years later, we finally got that with the first Deadpool film in 2016, followed by Deadpool 2 two years later in 2018. Both films are among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, only being beaten by Joker (2019). With that R rating, you can imagine that the Deadpool films brought with them a foul-mouthed, raunchy sense of humor, which was totally okay for a self-aware superhero satire.
MOVIES
Collider

HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
VIDEO GAMES
Saint Louis, MO
