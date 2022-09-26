Marvel's Werewolf By Night Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About The Disney+ Horror Special

This Halloween, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going straight horror with the special presentation Werewolf by Night . The development of the special, which will bring one of Marvel’s most offbeat characters to live-action for the first time, was announced last August, and the creepy black-and-white trailer has fans excited to see how the classic horror tone will be integrated into the MCU’s Phase 4. Well, the special has screened, and critics are taking to social media with their first reactions ahead of the one-off's October 7 release for those with a Disney+ subscription .

The special stars Gael García Bernal as the titular Werewolf by Night, a.k.a. Jack Russell, alongside Harriet Sansom Harris and Laura Donnelly as monster hunters who engage in a deadly competition to capture the real monster, unaware that Jack Russell is the humanized form of their target. Let’s take a look at what people are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg, who tweets that this is a very cool treat for MCU fans, and a unique project for the cross-platform franchise:

See more

Big Screen Leaks also acknowledges what a "big swing" this is for Marvel, saying it pays off with campy vibes and good performances:

See more

Always put your money on Man-Thing, amirite? Chris Stuckmann says Werewolf By Night isn’t afraid to bring the blood and gore, as well as great fight scenes, of course, because it’s Marvel:

See more

There’s also much praise among the first wave of reactions for director/composer Michael Giacchino, with critic Erik Davis praising the way he blends classic horror with MCU’s sense of humor:

See more

Erik Voss says the director has accomplished something special and notes that Werewolf by Night hits all the proper genre notes.

See more

Many of those who were able to screen the special mentioned they were left wanting more, either in the sense of more self-contained holiday-themed stories, like the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special , or just more time spent in this particular story with Jack Russell, Man-Thing et al. To that end, Sean Chandler tweets that his biggest complaint is the special isn’t long enough:

See more

Brandon Davis says he immediately wanted to watch the special again once he finished, and with a runtime of just over 52 minutes, per Collider , that definitely sounds like an option. Davis tweets:

See more

Screenwriter C. Robert Cargill even teases a surprising appearance by a cult comic character, and says the special is a super fun Halloween treat:

See more

The first reactions to Werewolf By Night are definitely enough to get MCU fans excited, particularly if they like to indulge in classic horror this time of year. The release of the special isn’t too far off, as it will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, October 7. This story is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, so check out the upcoming movies for Phases 4, 5, and 6 , and if you’re ready for a deep dive, here’s how to watch all of the Marvel movies in order .