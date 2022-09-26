ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory

Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sosie Bacon
Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer

The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Viral marketing for new horror movie Smile is terrifying everyone

A new horror movie, Smile, has one of the most creative marketing campaigns that we’ve seen in a while. But, be warned. This could seriously creep you out. Smile is an upcoming horror movie, which was originally set to release on streaming service Paramount Plus. However, following positive test audience reactions, the movie was movie to a theatrical release. That’s all pretty normal stuff, so far, but what’s a bit more out of the ordinary is the marketing campaign.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Horror Film#Horrors#Paramount Plus
wegotthiscovered.com

Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them

For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: is the Arkenstone a Silmaril?

Is the Arkenstone a Silmaril? With its most recent episode, Rings of Power took the bold move of introducing audiences to Tolkien’s lore on the Silmarils. It’s taken this step because the fantasy series has decided to make the Elves’ (specifically Gil-Galad and Celebrimbor) desire for Mithril one of the main new plot points.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original

If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch the Hellraiser movies in order

How do you watch the Hellraiser movies in order? Few horror movie franchises are as iconic or well known as the pleasurable gore fest that is Hellraiser. Based on Clive Barker’s novella, The Hellbound Heart, the IP has gifted us with plenty of kills, iconic Cenobites, and gruesome gateways to Hell.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon episode 6 recap: births, burnings, and betrayal

House of the Dragon episode 6, ‘The Princess and the Queen’, may have jumped forward a decade or so, replacing its two lead actors in the process, but the more things change, the more they stay the same. Yes, some characters may have new faces, but the fantasy series is still the entrancing political thriller/soap opera with dragons that we all know and love.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Blade MCU movie loses director

Trouble is afoot in the MCU. Bassam Tariq, the director of upcoming Marvel movie Blade, is no longer on the project. This comes as a bit of a shock, as filming was expected to begin on the action movie in November. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news with a comment...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Smile movie ending explained

Spoilers for Smile ahead and also a warning that this story contains content about suicide. The horror movie Smile tells the story of Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), a doctor living a perfectly normal life working in a psychiatric hospital. Rose’s life is turned upside down after a traumatic encounter with...
MOVIES
Collider

The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story

Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date

When is the The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date? We’re living in the middle of a Middle-earth renaissance right now, but the Rings of Power fantasy series isn’t the only Tolkien project that’s got fans’ ears pricked up. In fact, away from the small screen there is a new Lord of the Rings movie on the horizon.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy