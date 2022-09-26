Read full article on original website
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils
The Islanders take on the Devils in preseason action. The preseason rolls on as the New York Islanders take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Tuesday's roster is essentially a full line change from the lineup that played in Monday's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Prospect Lucas Rousek Shines In Early Preseason
The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers 2022-23 Opponent Preview: New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils are aiming to end their postseason drought this season. They have been rebuilding for some time and will look to take the next step to become regular contenders in the Eastern Conference. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton, and Jesper Bratt represent a talented core that can make their team successful. Here’s a look at the Devils’ roster heading into the season.
FOX Sports
Devils hope they have right mix of youth, veterans
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have been one of the youngest teams in the past four seasons and missed the playoffs every time. The COVID-19 pandemic year was the only one in which they came close to making the postseason, only because the league increased the number of playoff teams from 16 to 24 to compensate for a shortened season.
NHL
Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 50 Players
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has reduced its roster for their 2022-23 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health to 50 players. Forwards Liam Arnsby, Josh Davies and Sandis Vilmanis, as well as defensemen Marek Alscher, Evan Nause and Braden Hache have...
NFL・
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights came into the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They finished the pandemic-shortened 2021 season tied for the league lead in points with the Colorado Avalanche, edged out those same Avs in the second round of the playoffs, and then lost to the Cinderella Montreal Canadiens in the semi-final.
NHL・
NHL
BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
