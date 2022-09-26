ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

The Senior Squad: Willis Leans On Experienced Players To Lead Program

A TEAM’S TONE IS SET BY ITS SENIORS. The Willis volleyball team has a trio of strong-minded seniors, each with strengths that complement the others. Setter Savannah Paskeis a social ball of energy, who keeps it light and fun. Libero Lakin Horne sees the game from an intellectual perspective as a member of the National Honor Society. Taylor Hayes is the freak athlete in the middle, who can jump out of the gym on the block or hammer a point to the floor.
WILLIS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut

MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Head football coach Mike Jackson announced.

Current Grand Oaks and former La Marque head football coach Mike Jackson announced his retirement from coaching on Monday, citing family faith issues. Jackson was head coach/athletic director at La Marque from 2011-17, leading the team to six district championships during his time.
LA MARQUE, TX
spacecityweather.com

While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida

Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
HOUSTON, TX
fox44news.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
spacecityweather.com

Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile

My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘We just had to leave’: Texans leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

HOUSTON – At Bush Intercontinental Airport, there are several flight arrivals from Florida with many Texans leaving the Sunshine State as The National Hurricane Center forecasts show Hurricane Ian hitting the state’s Gulf Coast. “We just had to leave,” said Alacelia Vega, who was in Florida for a...
FLORIDA STATE
KWTX

Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WALKER COUNTY BURN BAN

As the dry air moves in later today, Walker County has instituted a Burn Ban effective at Noon today, Monday, September 26, 2022. The lack of rainfall over the past few weeks combined with high temperatures this week have slowly dried surface fuels. The presence of very dry air behind this weekend’s cold front will result in a rapid rate of drying in dead surface fuels through Monday. Moderate initial attack potential is likely in the timber litter fuel of East, Central and North Texas on Sunday and Monday. Walker County will be the 81st County in the State to put the Burn Ban in effect.
WALKER COUNTY, TX

