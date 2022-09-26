Moving into a retirement 55+ community can be rewarding and yet challenging as we meet people in our age group with many interests and from all walks of life. As I have stated previously, most are from the northern states who have had enough of the cold winters. A few have family already living in Florida which helps to draw them here and to other southern states. We had both family and the likeness of warm weather which drew my hubby and me south.

OCALA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO