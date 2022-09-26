Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Shelters prepared for more people as Ian makes landfall
As it get down to the wire for impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting Citrus County, four hurricane-ready schools became shelters late Tuesday, Sept. 27, and people trickled in throughout the evening. Jacqueline Devine arrived at the Lecanto Primary School shelter Tuesday evening with her cat Athena, hoping the shelter would...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness hospital reminds residents facility is no shelter, but for the sick
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Florida coast and Citrus County, hospital officials in Inverness are reassuring potential patients that HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will keep its doors open. “Be assured that we are well prepared to serve our community and are taking every precaution,” said hospital spokeswoman...
Citrus County Chronicle
2023 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest winner: Maria Szax Bone
The Cedar Key Arts Center is excited to announce the winner of the 2023 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest. The response to this year’s theme, Island Time, was fantastic with nearly 30 entries submitted by 17 different artists. Congratulations go to North Port artist, Maria Szax Bone, for her mixed media artwork entitled “Yellow Cottage.”
Citrus County Chronicle
‘Horse capital of the world’ a draw for Ocala Palms couple
Moving into a retirement 55+ community can be rewarding and yet challenging as we meet people in our age group with many interests and from all walks of life. As I have stated previously, most are from the northern states who have had enough of the cold winters. A few have family already living in Florida which helps to draw them here and to other southern states. We had both family and the likeness of warm weather which drew my hubby and me south.
Citrus County Chronicle
Looking back at harsh conditions for Dunnellon’s earliest farmers as we enjoy arrival of fall harvest
Fall has finally fallen upon us. Halloween is just a month away. And the Dunnellon-based Cannon Family Farm stand is the place to find plentiful pumpkins, home-grown sweet corn and other produce and at the same time wander about the farm fields and pick a vase full of multi-colored zinnias and sunflowers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mandatory evacuation issued for areas west of U.S. 19; schools to close Friday
A mandatory evacuation for Zone A has been issued Tuesday by the county officials, Citrus County Commissioners. Zone A, includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. 19. All other areas are advised to voluntary evacuate, especially those citizens living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurricane or not, 'Proof' set to open Sept. 30: 'The show must go on'
It wouldn’t be show business if there wasn’t some last-minute drama. With Hurricane Ian on Citrus County’s horizon, the Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness and the Wil-Power Foundation remained set to open their production of David Auburn’s play “Proof” Friday, Sept. 30, at the Valerie Theatre to help high schoolers struggling with mental illnesses.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital board and college prepare to retain nursing students
As the Citrus County Hospital Board prepares to give the College of Central Florida as much as $10.3 million to try and get state matching funds for local health care programs, the two are also preparing to convince state grant officials that the investment would be a good one and the benefits would stay in the county.
Citrus County Chronicle
Honoring the best in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND — Members of the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce and residents in the community flocked to the College of Central of Florida, Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus on Sept. 22 for the 39th annual Awards Banquet presented by the chamber. The banquet made its return after a two-year...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
Citrus County Chronicle
County residents prepare for hurricane
Darlene Reynolds sat behind the wheel of her Dodge Ram and inched her way forward every minute or so to get a dozen sandbags supplied by Citrus County. If Hurricane Ian hits nearby, the storm will be the first she would face as a new resident in the county, having moved to Citrus Springs just a year ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Road widening coming closer
Widening of U.S. 41 north of Inverness is finally going to happen. But it won’t be quick, and the process could test everyone’s patience. For decades there has been conversation in Inverness about widening U.S. 41 from State Road 44 north. It’s currently a congested, two-lane roadway, and some days it’s all drivers can do to get through the traffic without yelling, making rude gestures, or at least getting cranky.
Citrus County Chronicle
County remains under Tropical Storm watch as Ian approaches landfall in South Florida
Citrus County Emergency Management officials continue to track Hurricane Ian as it makes its way south of Citrus County, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman wrote in a news release. As Ian continues to increase in intensity, the storm will also grow in size, Carman said. Impacts can and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Scarecrow Festival returns to Crystal River
Fall is here and what better way to celebrate the season than by attending the annual Crystal River Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the downtown historical Heritage Village from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Heritage Village is at 657 N. Citrus Avenue and is lined with quaint...
Citrus County Chronicle
In addition to staffed sandbag sites, Citrus County opening self-serve sandbag sites
In preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, two self-serve sandbag sites will open at noon Monday, Sept. 26. These sites will be located at Floral Park in Floral City and Bicentennial Park in Crystal River. Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Citizens wishing to take advantage of the self-serve sites will need to bring a shovel.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rescuers remove manatee from Dixie Shores
An adult manatee suffering from a boat strike was rescued from a creek in the Dixie Shores community off of West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Manatee Rescue Coordinator Andy Garrett, the injury is “resolving,” or healing but further action was needed so it was removed from the water. Many times the scarring from a propeller isn’t the most significant injury to a manatee. Boat strikes often break ribs, causing internal injuries that can become fatal.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ready for the competition
After recently being crowned Miss Sunbelt Rodeo Queen 2022-2023, a Levy County woman is now getting prepared for the next step in her rodeo journey. A shot at becoming Miss Rodeo USA. Shelby Benny, who is originally from Dothan, Alabama, and now resides in Levy County between Bronson and Archer,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane
In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. More than 160 deaths with 30,000 missing people. Upwards of 300,000 people seeking shelter. As much as $200 billion in...
Citrus County Chronicle
County commission says, "no monkey business" in Levy
BRONSON — At the last meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was a public comment form emailed from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that brought the most conversation. The author wrote to request that the commission be proactive in blocking the building of a primate laboratory on a property that was purchased by Yuxia Feng, chair of the board of directors for JOINN Laboratories. The property is about 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
Citrus County Chronicle
County officials issue state of emergency; schools to close Wednesday, Thursday
Citrus County is now under a hurricane watch. That means hurricane-force winds are possible within the county in the next 48 hours. There is also a flood watch in effect for coastal Citrus until late Thursday night. At 5 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was about 155 miles southeast...
