As Scooby-Doo And Scooby-Doo 2 Head To Netflix, James Gunn Is Still Salty

Today, James Gunn is the guy known for creating slightly off-beat, and surprisingly emotional, comic book movies like The Suicide Squad and The Guardians of the Galaxy , before that, he was the guy who wrote a pair of off beat live-action Scooby-Doo movies, and he clearly has a complicated relationship with those films.

The two live-action Scooby-Doo films written by James Gunn have become sort of cult classics over the years, not in the least because they were written by Gunn, who has since become a much bigger name. We know that the first movie especially was never the film that filmmakers quite wanted to make, and maybe that’s why Gunn is giving the movies a hard time on Twitter following the announcement they’re coming to Netflix in October .

The Original Plan For The Live-Action Scooby-Doo

The original live-action Scooby-Doo was, for the most part, a movie geared toward a family audience that would have been enjoying any of the multitude of versions of the cartoon that inspired it. There was a bit of innuendo thrown in, but from what we have learned in the years since, the movie was originally planned to be something quite different. The original Scooby-Doo was shooting for a PG-13 rating, being a film designed for fans who had grown up with the cartoon, but who had very clearly grown up.

As Gunn specifies in a response to this original post, the PG-13 movie literally never happened. Scooby-Doo originally got an R-rating , and following the cuts and changes that were made from that, the film ended up as a PG movie.

Changes included reducing the amount of cleavage on screen via CGI and removing explicit references to Velma being gay . There were apparently Scooby-Doo test audiences that took issue with the idea of taking the property, that had a general audience, and making a movie that was not for that general audience.

In the end, it all worked out, at least in some way. The first Scooby-Doo was successful enough that it earned a sequel, though Gunn’s plan for a third movie would never see the light of day, after the second film, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, didn't do quite as well at the box office. Gunn has said the money he made from the film was significant, allowing him to buy a house, and that's certainly worthwhile.

The movies were also James Gunn’s first big studio projects, after cutting his teeth on movies for Troma. A direct line can be drawn between these films and the place in Hollywood that he is in today. There would likely be no Guardians of the Galaxy , at least not James Gunn’s version of them, without the kids from Mystery Inc. These movies are important to him, even if they didn’t quite turn out as he planned.