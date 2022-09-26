ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Scooby-Doo And Scooby-Doo 2 Head To Netflix, James Gunn Is Still Salty

By Dirk Libbey
 2 days ago
Today, James Gunn is the guy known for creating slightly off-beat, and surprisingly emotional, comic book movies like The Suicide Squad and The Guardians of the Galaxy , before that, he was the guy who wrote a pair of off beat live-action Scooby-Doo movies, and he clearly has a complicated relationship with those films.

The two live-action Scooby-Doo films written by James Gunn have become sort of cult classics over the years, not in the least because they were written by Gunn, who has since become a much bigger name. We know that the first movie especially was never the film that filmmakers quite wanted to make, and maybe that’s why Gunn is giving the movies a hard time on Twitter following the announcement they’re coming to Netflix in October .

The Original Plan For The Live-Action Scooby-Doo

The original live-action Scooby-Doo was, for the most part, a movie geared toward a family audience that would have been enjoying any of the multitude of versions of the cartoon that inspired it. There was a bit of innuendo thrown in, but from what we have learned in the years since, the movie was originally planned to be something quite different. The original Scooby-Doo was shooting for a PG-13 rating, being a film designed for fans who had grown up with the cartoon, but who had very clearly grown up.

As Gunn specifies in a response to this original post, the PG-13 movie literally never happened. Scooby-Doo originally got an R-rating , and following the cuts and changes that were made from that, the film ended up as a PG movie.

Changes included reducing the amount of cleavage on screen via CGI and removing explicit references to Velma being gay . There were apparently Scooby-Doo test audiences that took issue with the idea of taking the property, that had a general audience, and making a movie that was not for that general audience.

In the end, it all worked out, at least in some way. The first Scooby-Doo was successful enough that it earned a sequel, though Gunn’s plan for a third movie would never see the light of day, after the second film, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, didn't do quite as well at the box office. Gunn has said the money he made from the film was significant, allowing him to buy a house, and that's certainly worthwhile.

The movies were also James Gunn’s first big studio projects, after cutting his teeth on movies for Troma. A direct line can be drawn between these films and the place in Hollywood that he is in today. There would likely be no Guardians of the Galaxy , at least not James Gunn’s version of them, without the kids from Mystery Inc. These movies are important to him, even if they didn’t quite turn out as he planned.

Cinemablend

Christian Bale Confirms He Had To Tell Chris Rock They Couldn’t Hang Out On Amsterdam’s Set, But There’s A Good Reason

It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
MOVIES
Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film

Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
MOVIES
