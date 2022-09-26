ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

City Futures provides soccer camps for kids

Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was over in Fairmount City, Illinois where St. Louis City SC is growing the game of soccer. The MLS team, set to kick off in 2023 is already planting roots in St. Louis. Their City2 team is in the MLS Next Pro playoffs and the new organization is offering […]
Crowley community rallies around volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer

CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Crowley Lady Eagles volleyball team is determined to serve up their first playoff appearance since 2007. And this season, it's more important than ever that they hold nothing back. "Enjoy the moments with people because you don't know when the last day is. People say that, but they don't really take it in," Crowley High School junior Jasmine Quinn said.Junior Cienna Rodriguez agrees, saying, "a lot of people say that, but really mean it. Just take in every moment that you have." It's not a perspective a teenager usually has, but their pink shoe laces are representative...
Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
Balancing life on the gridiron with life as a medical professional

Heidelberg University football lineman Wally Kalinowski knows what it is like to deliver pain, but as a registered nurse, he also knows how to treat and offer relief from pain. “I played offensive line in high school, specifically left guard,” said Kalinowski, a 2019 graduate of Canal Winchester High School...
