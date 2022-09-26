Read full article on original website
City Futures provides soccer camps for kids
Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was over in Fairmount City, Illinois where St. Louis City SC is growing the game of soccer. The MLS team, set to kick off in 2023 is already planting roots in St. Louis. Their City2 team is in the MLS Next Pro playoffs and the new organization is offering […]
Crowley community rallies around volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer
CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Crowley Lady Eagles volleyball team is determined to serve up their first playoff appearance since 2007. And this season, it's more important than ever that they hold nothing back. "Enjoy the moments with people because you don't know when the last day is. People say that, but they don't really take it in," Crowley High School junior Jasmine Quinn said.Junior Cienna Rodriguez agrees, saying, "a lot of people say that, but really mean it. Just take in every moment that you have." It's not a perspective a teenager usually has, but their pink shoe laces are representative...
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gaylord's powderpuff football game part of successful homecoming week
GAYLORD ― With every homecoming week comes the first set of lasts for the particular high school's senior class; the last homecoming football game, the last homecoming dance, the last pep rally, etc. Those memories live on forever, and this year, the Gaylord senior class decided to create one...
columbusmessenger.com
Balancing life on the gridiron with life as a medical professional
Heidelberg University football lineman Wally Kalinowski knows what it is like to deliver pain, but as a registered nurse, he also knows how to treat and offer relief from pain. “I played offensive line in high school, specifically left guard,” said Kalinowski, a 2019 graduate of Canal Winchester High School...
