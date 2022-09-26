AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn men's tennis program split into two squads and had participants in both the Clemson Invitational in Clemson, SC as well as the Commodore Invitational in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend. Senior Spencer Gray won his singles flight and the doubles team of Gray and junior Josh Raab captured the doubles portion of the tournament. Over in Nashville, senior Jan Galka and freshman Alejandro Moreno won their draw in doubles play.

