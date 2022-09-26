Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
auburntigers.com
Evan Vo named SEC Golfer of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men's golf sophomore Evan Vo was named SEC Co-Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday. Vo was rewarded for his performance in both the Maui Jim Intercollegiate and the SEC Fall Preview to start the year. The honor is the first of his career, however, Vo was named SEC Freshman of the Week during the 2021-22 season.
auburntigers.com
Gymnast Allie Riddle wins Auburn's Leah Rawls Atkins Award
AUBURN, Ala. – When Auburn gymnastics reached the NCAA Final Four for the first time this spring, senior Allie Riddle contributed in ways that didn't show up on the scoreboard. Organizing Tiger Walks, encouraging teammates and guiding a young team competing in postseason for the first time in three...
auburntigers.com
Orange and Blue meet kicks off 2022 campaign for Auburn Swim and Dive
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Swimming & Diving is back in action. Head coach Ryan Wochomurka enters his second season at the helm of the Tiger program and will kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the Orange vs. Blue Intrasquad meet on Wednesday, Sep. 28. The Auburn divers will get...
auburntigers.com
Auburn's Derick Hall named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn edge linebacker Derick Hall has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week for his stellar play against Missouri, the SEC announced Monday. "It's a blessing," Hall said. "This showcases the hard work that not only myself but this team has put in...
auburntigers.com
Scheer and Morton each grab SEC Volleyball Player of the Week Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following an already impressive weekend of volleyball for the Tigers, equally brilliant performances from the duo of Madison Scheer and Sarah Morton have earned them SEC Freshman of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively. Scheer was nothing short of dominant in two matches...
auburntigers.com
Trey Lindsey senior spotlight: ‘Loved every second of it’
AUBURN, Ala. – Section 7, row 28. The seats have been in his family for generations. He’s lost count of how many games he’s seen in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is in Trey Lindsey’s blood. It’s all he’s ever known from a college football perspective. And growing...
auburntigers.com
Auburn wraps up successful weekend at Clemson Invitational and Commodore Invitational
AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn men's tennis program split into two squads and had participants in both the Clemson Invitational in Clemson, SC as well as the Commodore Invitational in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend. Senior Spencer Gray won his singles flight and the doubles team of Gray and junior Josh Raab captured the doubles portion of the tournament. Over in Nashville, senior Jan Galka and freshman Alejandro Moreno won their draw in doubles play.
