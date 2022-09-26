Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot after exchanging fire with Dallas police
One man is dead after exchanging fire with Dallas police officers early Wednesday morning, police say. No officers were injured in the incident.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers
A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
fox4news.com
Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend. 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning. The photos show...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Involving an Officer
Dallas Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Wednesday morning. Dallas Police have released few details other than to confirm the shooting took place on the 10300 block of Shiloh Road. The severity of injuries and who has been shot by whom has not been confirmed by police.
fox4news.com
Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia gives update on early morning shooting
Dallas police shot and killed an armed man on Shiloh Road early Wednesday morning. Police say the man was pointing guns at cars and fired at officers.
Spruce High School student shot, Dallas police searching for suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Spruce High School student was shot Tuesday evening.At about 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road. Dallas police said the student was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The boy was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Dallas ISD confirmed that the shooting happened off campus, but did not confirm whether the school was under lockdown, per district policy. Games and practices scheduled Tuesday night at Spruce High School have been rescheduled.Police say the suspect remains at-large.This investigation is ongoing.
Four in the hospital following gunfire at a Fort Worth condo complex
Four people are in the hospital following a shooting in east Fort Worth Tuesday. It all began when a 911 caller said a man had been shot in front of a unit at a condo complex.
Dallas Police: Two teens shot in separate incidents just a day apart
DALLAS — It was a busy weekend for Dallas police, as two 14-year-olds were shot in incidents just hours apart. One 14-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident, while the other was killed in an alleyway. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas police say, a 14-year-old was...
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
Teen arrested at Lake Highlands football game after trying to sneak in gun, police say
DALLAS — A 17-year-old has been arrested after trying to sneak a gun into a Dallas high school football game, police and Richardson school district officials confirmed to WFAA. Dallas police said a witness alerted Richardson police officers about someone passing the teenager a gun through the fence at...
fox4news.com
Police: Dallas man intentionally hit and killed by car, suspected driver arrested
DALLAS - A convicted felon who was on probation for another felony violation is now in jail and charged with murder. Dallas police say Gabriel Lule, 26, got into an argument with a 66-year-old man and purposely ran him over, killing him. The victim's family doesn't understand why Lule would...
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who abandoned a cat and kittens on September 21, 2022, in an alley near 7800 Thurston Drive. The cat and kittens are doing well. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS...
dallasexpress.com
Teen Allegedly Sneaks Gun into Local Football Game
A 17-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly trying to sneak a gun into a local high school football game. Metal detectors are placed at the Richardson ISD Wildcat-Ram Stadium; however, police said the weapon was passed through a fence. The incident occurred on September 23 at a football game between...
Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger. The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Teenager gunned down in a vacant lot near Fair Park and other shootings in Dallas over the weekend
The killer who gunned down a teenager in South Dallas Sunday is still on the run. Police found a badly wounded 14-year-old boy in a vacant lot on Al Lipscomb Way about five blocks from Fair Park. He was rushed to E-R where he was pronounced dead.
fox4news.com
'I just want justice': Family of 14-year-old killed in South Dallas looking for answers
DALLAS - A small memorial has been set up in the center of a South Dallas vacant lot to mark the sport where 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered early Sunday morning. Edwards was shot multiple times across from an apartment complex and a church at the corner of Al...
Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.
blackchronicle.com
Driver saved from stalled vehicle on East R.L. Thornton Freeway
DALLAS — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a stalled truck that caught fireplace on a freeway, and deputies credit score an off-duty officer for serving to the driving force. The off-duty officer then came visiting and pulled the driving force from her truck...
