Read full article on original website
Related
footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
1350kman.com
K-State Football Named FWAA National Team of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Following its wire-to-wire 41-34 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma, Kansas State has been named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Monday. This is the sixth time the Wildcats have been honored as the...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I just wanted to recognize I lost my first college head football coach last week in Darrel Mudra. Mudra taught me so much as a player. I was only with Darrell for a couple of years, but he had a huge impact on my life. It was sad for me to lose Coach. (He was) 93 years old, unbelievable life, he lived in football. He started the national championship tradition at North Dakota State in the 60s, and I didn't know that when I played for him in the 80s at Northern Iowa until I went back to North Dakota State and the impact that he had on that football program in that community, as well as the Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa all these schools. I had a number of opportunities to visit with him over the last 10 years, probably not the last two or three though, because of some health issues that Darrel had. But Terry Allen, who I also played for, and I have communicated a lot about how Coach was doing and what a great life Darrel lived and thankful I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him. Just want to rest in peace Coach, you meant the world to me.
Red Raiders Announce Kickoff Time vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
K-State’s Game at Iowa State Set for Night Kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 8 contest at Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU. It is the first time the Wildcats will play on ESPNU since a 31-12 home win over TCU last season. K-State will be looking to break a two-game losing skid to the Cyclones, while they Wildcats are in search of their first win in Ames since 2016.
Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez responds for Kansas State, and to a reporter's question
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The question heading into Kansas State's game Saturday night at Oklahoma was if the Wildcats — and specifically quarterback Adrian Martinez — could bounce back from a baffling loss to Tulane the week before. As Fitz explains, not only did K-State and Martinez respond, but Martinez put on a masterful performance in the Wildcats' 41-34 victory over the sixth-ranked Sooners. And then after the game, he spoke with the media, honestly addressing what the game meant and how disappointed he was in his performance against Tulane, but he also went out of his way to make sure a question asked by GoPowercat's Michael Goens was properly and accurately answered.
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
SUV rollover reported in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:51 p.m. that an SUV rolled over at southeast 25th Street and Adams Street in Topeka. Officers are on scene working to clear the roadway. A 27 News reporter is on the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
esubulletin.com
ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories
Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
1350kman.com
Wamego woman loses consciousness, dies in crash
One person is dead following a crash in rural Pottawatomie County Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Stefanie Turner, of Wamego was westbound on Elm Slough Road just after 8 p.m. when she lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Turner was pronounced dead on scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNT
Missing Wamego girl may be in Manhattan, police say
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday. According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.
backroadsnews.com
Highway 36-148 intersection sees another fatality accident
A 71-year-old Manhattan woman was killed on Sept. 21 on U.S. Highway 36 at the Hanover corner. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen was driving south on K-148 in a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Jeffry Clark, of Thermopolis, Wyo., who was driving west on U.S. Highway 36. Both…
KHP: Wamego woman lost consciousness, died when SUV left road
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in a crash just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV...
1350kman.com
Riley County seeing declines in number of COVID infections
Riley County COVID numbers continue to improve, with state health officials lowering the weekly incidence rate to a moderate level Wednesday. According to data provided by the Riley County Health Department Wednesday, 18 new COVID-19 cases were recorded the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23. That lowered the incidence rate per 100,000 people to 24.2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
1350kman.com
Illinois man sentenced for 2020 attack at Manhattan hotel
An Illinois man convicted earlier this year for assaulting his former girlfriend two years ago at a Manhattan hotel, to the point she sustained temporary hearing loss, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Isain Lopez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday by Riley County District Court Judge Kendra Lewison to...
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
WIBW
Suspect arrested in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting last week in Central Topeka. TPD says Bo Shipley, 31, was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm. Shipley is accused of shooting another man on September 21 in the 1600 block of...
Comments / 0