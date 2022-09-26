Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Jr High Pirates run past Lehman Catholic
The Riverside Jr. High football team ran past Lehman Catholic 50-14. For the Pirates, Dylan Trimble led the way with 82 rushing yards on two carries with a touchdown. He also picked up two tackles and a pass deflection on defense. QB Brody Orsborne completed five of his six passes...
peakofohio.com
Area volleyball teams hit the court Tuesday
The Bellefontaine varsity team lost to Graham in 5 sets: 15-25, 27-25, 15-25, 25-16, and 12-15. Kelsie Snapp led the Chiefs with 7 kills, 16 digs, 16/16 serving with 4 aces, and 2 solo blocks. Reagan Standley chipped in 10 digs. Lily Palmer added 12 digs and 11 assists. Olivia...
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs beat North Union; Calvary plays in first-ever OHSAA sectionals – Tuesday golf results
The Bellefontaine varsity girls beat North Union 175-229. Kayla Watkins led the Lady Chiefs with a 37, Kyndal Newkirk shot a 45, Lexi Buffkin was right behind her with a 46, Emily Taylor carded a 47, Kate Myers tallied a 52, and Ally Barker had a 59. Bellefontaine will compete...
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs golf win on Senior Night
The Bellefontaine varsity girls defeated Wapakoneta 172-193 on senior night. Kayla Watkins tied the school record with a 34 and earned Medalist. Kyndal Newkirk shot a 43, Lexi Buffkin had a 44, Emily Taylor carded a 51, Kate Myers tallied a 53, and Ally Barker recorded a 57. For the...
Daily Advocate
Brock Short’s record breaking day leads Greenville to first win
DAYTON — Greenville High School football won their first game of the season, on the road, against West Carrollton on Sept. 23. The Green Wave offense outpaced the Pirates, as Greenville won 34-8. Brock Short led the offense with 372 yards rushing and scoring all five touchdowns for the Green Wave on the ground. It was the second time in his career that he surpassed 300+ rushing yards. He ran for 415 yards last season against Stebbins.
peakofohio.com
Aaron Michael Miller
Aaron Michael Miller, 36, of Mt. Victory, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home. Mike was a graduate of Bellefontaine High School and attended Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. He was an associate at Honda – East Liberty for nearly two years. He loved spending time with his daughters – taking them fishing and going to the park. Mike also enjoyed his guns, Subarus, playing the drums, and spending time on his Xbox playing games. He was especially fond of his new dog, Hooch.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy
The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said. That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
peakofohio.com
Bonnie Hansen
Bonnie Hansen, Bellefontaine, Ohio, age 72, left this world on Friday, September 23, 2022, to experience Heaven. She was born Bonnie Jo Buchenroth, the eldest child of Joe Eldon and Ethel Mae Hurley Buchenroth, Bellefontaine, on July 29, 1950. Those who knew Bonnie knew her as a woman who never...
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
peakofohio.com
City council learns Bellefontaine ranks in the top 15 small communities to live in
Bellefontaine City Council met in regular session on Tuesday evening. Mayor Ben Stahler kicked off the meeting with some exciting news. He announced that the city had been named one of the top small communities, near large cities, to live in across the nation. According to SmartAsset, in a recent...
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
Exclusive interview: Dayton actor makes primetime TV
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley actor is making the big screen this evening as a co-star in NBC’s Chicago P.D. On Wednesday, September 28, actor scOtt summitt (yes that is how his name is spelled) plays the role of Eric Sadler, a character who becomes involved in “high stakes action” that introduces the […]
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky
"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
Delaware Gazette
Massive motorsports facility proposed
Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
peakofohio.com
Jane A. Cochran
Jane A. Cochran, 82, recently of Bellefontaine, OH and formerly of Winslow, ME, left this world very quietly and peacefully at her home on the morning of September 22, 2022. She left to join her beloved sister Judith (Judy) A. (Buzzell) Cochran and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Skowhegan, ME on July 31, 1940, to the late Basil A. Buzzell and Mary B. (Cook) Buzzell. She was educated in Oakland, Maine, and attended some classes at the University of Maine.
