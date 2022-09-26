ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

WREG

Suspects wanted after man shot, killed in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the airport area Sunday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Directors Row around 12:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Eugene Keefer, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Keefer was found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cordova house burglarized 7 times in 3 months, 4 arrested

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Four people were arrested Sunday outside a Cordova house the Shelby County Department says has been targeted by thieves at least seven times since June. Deputies were called to the house in the 9800 block of Humphrey around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor spotted two strange vehicles in the driveway and saw […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis may restore 1978 pensions for police, fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officials announced Wednesday a plan to restore pensions for police and fire employees that they say will help with recruiting and retaining first responders. Mayor Jim Strickland will seek city council approval to allow police and firefighters to have the option to choose the city’s 1978 pension plan, or the 2016 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman critical after shooting at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting at the Creekside Meadow Apartments on Briarpark Drive at 7:45 p.m. Monday. The victim was transported to Regional One. Police say the suspect wearing a black hoodie fled the scene. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly to appear in court; numerous charges pending

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday for the man accused in a mass shooting across Memphis earlier this month. Right now, Ezekiel Kelly is only facing one count of murder instead of three but, more are expected to come as sources say numerous felony charges are pending against Kelly. Kelly, 19, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of leaving a 1-year-old boy inside a hot vehicle back in May is now indicted in his death. Faye Eschoe is indicted on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse. The incident happened on May 19 at Education is the Key Children’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 witnesses a no-show as Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

This story has been updated with a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday. Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Woman attacks workers at Dodge’s Chicken

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a woman who they say attacked workers at Dodge’s Chicken on Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night. Surveillance video shows the woman reaching across the counter, hitting one of the workers, and pushing the cash register off the counter. Police say she hit the worker after an argument. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman shot, killed a man while in his car, Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman shot and killed her boyfriend while he was in his car at Lake Park Cove, Police say. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:32 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at 3804 Lake Park Cove. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Woman slices boyfriend in the stomach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman arguing with her boyfriend at a home in Raleigh stabbed him so hard in the stomach it caused “his entrails to fall out of his body.” Diane Cottrell, 62, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond set. She has […]

