Brooklyn, NY

PIX11

Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A month ago, a man died after walking into a hospital on Staten Island. Officials are trying to identify him.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The identity and cause of death for a man remains a mystery more than a month after he walked into a hospital on Staten Island. The man became unresponsive and died on Aug. 20 after he sought medical care at an unnamed hospital on the borough for symptoms that included pain in his abdomen and chest, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Man Shot In Foot Near Marcy Houses In Bed-Stuy

A man was shot in the foot near Bed-Stuy’s Marcy Houses Monday night, police say. The shooter squeezed off a shot from a black Jeep near […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 suspects arrested in gunpoint robbery of Brooklyn bishop: cops

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects in the mid-sermon gunpoint robbery of a prominent Brooklyn bishop and his wife, which yielded what the victims said was more than $1 million in jewelry, have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. In a briefing held at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, officials announced the arrests and federal indictments […]
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Driver fatally strikes woman after boyfriend drives off in Brooklyn crash

A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver after her boyfriend drove off as she was trying to get in his car in a Brooklyn crash Sunday. The 46-year-old victim was getting into the back passenger seat of her beau’s Jeep when he started to drive east on St Johns Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to police.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY

