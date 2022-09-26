STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The identity and cause of death for a man remains a mystery more than a month after he walked into a hospital on Staten Island. The man became unresponsive and died on Aug. 20 after he sought medical care at an unnamed hospital on the borough for symptoms that included pain in his abdomen and chest, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO