Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYPD officer dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop in the Bronx
An NYPD officer is suffering injuries after making a traffic stop in the Bronx, police say.
longisland.com
56 Year-Old Bicyclist Hit and Killed by Fed-Ex Truck While Riding on LIE Service Road
The Homicide Squad reports on a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:01 AM in North Hills. According to Detectives, a 56-year-old male was riding his bicycle westbound on the North Service Road of the Long Island Expressway when he was struck by a FedEx truck near the intersection of Searingtown Road.
Alert Center: 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn missing since Saturday
A 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn has been missing since Saturday, according to authorities.
Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Arrest Made in Case of NYC Woman Run Over After Falling Out Boyfriend's Car
A 48-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly driving without a valid license in the crash that killed a 46-year-old woman who fell into the street after trying to get into her boyfriend's vehicle over the weekend, authorities say. Oddly Michel was allegedly behind the wheel of the black...
2 men charged in livestreamed robbery of flashy Brooklyn bishop, wife; 1 at large
Two men were arrested Wednesday after a Brooklyn pastor and his wife were robbed at gunpoint of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed church service in July.
NYPD terminates officer who faces hate crime charges for anti-Muslim road rage assault
An off-duty NYPD officer facing hate crime charges in Brooklyn after allegedly knocking a man unconscious while spewing anti-Muslim slurs during a road rage altercation has been fired.
New York Post
NYC Uber Eats delivery man says ‘nobody helped’ as ‘super perp’ with 103 priors allegedly stabbed him
An Uber Eats delivery man told The Post on Tuesday how an ex-con described by cops as a “super perp’’ stabbed him on the Lower East Side without saying a word — and bystanders did nothing. “Nobody helped,” Bharatbhai Patel told The Post. “He killed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabcradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Vicious Beating of a Woman at a Queens Subway Station
NEW YORK, NEW YORK -(77WABC)- Police have arrested a man involved in a vicious attack at a Queens subway station. Police say the 33-year-old victim was approached by the man who then dragged her across the Mezzanine floor and beat her. It happened around 5:15 a.m. last Tuesday at the...
A month ago, a man died after walking into a hospital on Staten Island. Officials are trying to identify him.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The identity and cause of death for a man remains a mystery more than a month after he walked into a hospital on Staten Island. The man became unresponsive and died on Aug. 20 after he sought medical care at an unnamed hospital on the borough for symptoms that included pain in his abdomen and chest, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website.
2 women sought for questioning in connection with brazen attempted robbery at Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify two women sought for questioning in connection with an attempted robbery where a worker allegedly was threatened with a taser on a recent afternoon inside the Staten Island Mall. The incident reportedly occurred on...
Family seeks public’s help finding 13-year-old son who went missing in Brooklyn
A 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn has been missing since Sept. 24 and his loved ones are getting the word out in hopes of finding him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
bkreader.com
Man Shot In Foot Near Marcy Houses In Bed-Stuy
A man was shot in the foot near Bed-Stuy’s Marcy Houses Monday night, police say. The shooter squeezed off a shot from a black Jeep near […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
2 suspects arrested in gunpoint robbery of Brooklyn bishop: cops
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects in the mid-sermon gunpoint robbery of a prominent Brooklyn bishop and his wife, which yielded what the victims said was more than $1 million in jewelry, have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. In a briefing held at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, officials announced the arrests and federal indictments […]
amny.com
Driver fatally strikes woman after boyfriend drives off in Brooklyn crash
A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver after her boyfriend drove off as she was trying to get in his car in a Brooklyn crash Sunday. The 46-year-old victim was getting into the back passenger seat of her beau’s Jeep when he started to drive east on St Johns Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to police.
75-year-old man, believed to be bystander, shot by 2 on moped in NYC
A 75-year-old man believed to be an innocent bystander was shot by two men on a moped in the Bronx over the weekend, and police are hoping a surveillance image of the gunmen will lead to an arrest.
Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
Comments / 0