LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed last month in Lexington say they are starting to see justice, now that an arrest has been made. Dietrich Murray died August 31 after he was found at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway. The man police say pulled the trigger, 45-year-old James Catlett, was arrested this weekend and charged with murder.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO