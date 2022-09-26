Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Lexington police seeking 'Batman burglar' who targets small businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He wears a mask that looks like a bat, but this dark knight is no protector of Gotham -- or Lexington. According to a report by LEX 18, someone wearing a Batman mask is breaking into Lexington businesses, and police want to catch the caped crusader of crime and put him behind bars.
WKYT 27
‘It’s just an emptiness:’ Family of murder victim closer to justice after arrest of suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed last month in Lexington say they are starting to see justice, now that an arrest has been made. Dietrich Murray died August 31 after he was found at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway. The man police say pulled the trigger, 45-year-old James Catlett, was arrested this weekend and charged with murder.
WKYT 27
Man caught trying to burglarize the same place again, deputies say
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Scott County burglary is now in jail after deputies say they caught him trying to burglarize the same place again. The sheriff’s office says a man was seen back in July on a home surveillance system at the scene of a criminal mischief and theft investigation on Cincinnati Pike.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting. Police say a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not confirmed where in Lexington he was shot. So far, there have not...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
WKYT 27
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
WKYT 27
Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for deadly Lexington kidnapping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Phoenix man has been sentenced for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two men in Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
WKYT 27
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to the Fayette County Coroner, Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, died at the scene. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at...
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
clayconews.com
Homicide Rates Reach Disturbing Milestone in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY - On Sunday September 25th Lexington experienced its 37th homicide for Calendar Year 2022. A gunshot victim on Oxford Circle succumbed to their injuries, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department and is the latest tragedy in a disturbing trend. Adetokundo Okunoye, age 25...
WKYT 27
Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
WKYT 27
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Investigators say 14-year-old Haeven Griffin is missing, and her family is concerned. The sheriff’s office says if you know where she might be, you can contact 502-863-7855, or send an anonymous tip via...
lakercountry.com
Yosemite man arrested on lengthy list of drug, other charges
A Yosemite man was arrested on drug trafficking and other charges by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs following a traffic stop late Sunday night, according to state police. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, KSP Trooper Jake Smith conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street...
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
WTVQ
Two 16-year-olds charged in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two 16-year-olds are now charged in connection to a Lexington shooting. Police say two people were found shot on September 10 at West Short Street and Mill Street. According to investigators, the victims were transported to a local hospital. Police say one victim suffered critical...
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WTVQ
Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
